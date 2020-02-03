University shooting in Texas is killing two people

University shooting in Texas kills two people | The independent <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-N9RMBBF" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></noscript>

Two people were killed and a third person was injured after a shooting at a residence at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.

The university has lifted its order for students to shelter in their place, although classes are canceled for the rest of the day.

Shortly before noon, the university reported an active criminal investigation in Pride Rock, a three-story residence on the university campus in Commerce, Texas.

More to come …

