University of Oklahoma Professor Slammed for allegedly comparing ‘Ok Boomers’ with N-Word

A professor from the University of Oklahoma is under fire for allegedly comparing a popular age offense during a lesson on Tuesday with a racial lie.

Peter Gade, director of graduate studies at the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the university, responded to a student’s suggestion that older journalists should keep up with the younger generation, according to Grade this was the equivalent of saying “Ok boomer” to the student newspaper from the school OU Daily.

The article said that the “class broke into light laughter” before the lecture took an unexpected turn.

“Calling someone a boomer is like calling someone a ner,” Gade told the class, according to the newspaper, who said some of his staff were in the room when the incident occurred.

OU Daily’s assistant culture editor, Molly Kruse, said she called for his use of the offensive word that he tried to defend before changing the subject, according to the article.

The dean of the Gaylord college, Ed Kelley, met students who followed the class.

“I’m not sure if (language type) does (have a place in the classroom),” the newspaper said. “Maybe that was once the case. Maybe he used it as an educational tool. We have no information at all about Dr. Gade, a prominent professor who has been working here at the faculty for over 20 years, that he used this term ever, much less any form of other racially inflamed language. “

Some students told Kelley that they would not return to class. He said the faculty will gather more information to determine the next steps, according to the article.

“We wanted to hear from (the students) exactly, not just what was being said, but in the context what was being said. And more importantly, their response to what was being said,” Kelley said. “We are also going to contact the African-American students in class today. We also want to get their perspective if they want to share with us, and they don’t have to.”

Joseph Harroz Jr., the University’s interim president, has issued a statement condemning Gade’s actions.

“Today a professor in his higher journalism class stated that there is an equivalence between the offensive attitude of ‘OK, Boomer’ and the use of the ‘N-word’, using the actual word itself. While the professor’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, his comments and choice of words are fundamentally offensive and wrong, “read the statement.

“The use of the most offensive word, by a person in an authoritative position, has hurt and minimized those in the classroom and beyond. Our university should serve as an example to our society of both freedom of expression and understanding and tolerance. His words today did not meet this standard. #WeAre speaks for our community; his words do not today, “concluded the statement.

Gade apologized in an email on Tuesday evening.

“I realize that the word was harmful and soaked the racial divisions of our country, past and present,” the professor wrote, according to the newspaper. “Use of the word is inappropriate in any – especially educational – environment.”

The term “ok boomer” has become a viral sensation among millennials and Generation Z, claiming to evoke the perceived notion that Baby Boomers are out of contact and have a condescending attitude toward teenagers and young adults.

“It’s not meant in the malignant way that” snowflake “is aimed at younger generations,” said Hannah Hill, 20, about the sentence in an interview with NBC News in October. “It’s a funny way the younger people can laugh at the rights of some baby boomers. It’s a humorous way to say” OK, whatever “and move on with our lives.”

