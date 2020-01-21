University of Kansas Closes Its Language School news

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas will close its language, literatures, and cultures school, but school departments will remain open and students will not be affected, a school official said.

The graduation at the end of the academic year will only change the language administration structure in Kansas, said John Colombo, interim dean of the College of Humanities and Natural Sciences. The study programs and curriculum would not be affected, he said.

Budget problems prompted the closure, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures was the administrative director for six departments: African and African American Studies; East Asian languages ​​and cultures; French, Francophone and Italian studies; German studies; Slavic languages ​​and literatures; and Spanish and Portuguese.

An employee position is lost due to the closure. The school’s director and co-director will return to their respective positions within their academic units, Colombo said in an email.

The establishment of the school about five years ago did not result in an increase in enrollment in language departments or significant private support for the maintenance of language programs, as was originally expected, Colombo said.

According to the university budget, the language college was estimated at $ 440,947 for the 2020 fiscal year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.