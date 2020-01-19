University of Drexel Professor Charges Spend $ 185K In Grant Funding Made For Research At Strippers And Sports Bar

A former Drexel University professor in Philadelphia faces charges of robbery after allegedly spending $ 185,000 in federal money grants to strip clubs and other personal expenses. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced earlier this week the arrest and charge of 57-year-old Chikaodinaka Nwankpa for theft by unlawful taking and theft by fraudulent fund robbery.

Now I’m not sure what Nwankpa thought he was going to do at the strip club, but it certainly wasn’t the money the research provided. The alleged misuse of money came from the Navy, Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.

Prosecutors say Nwankpa, also the head of Drexel University’s electrical engineering department, had been stealing money for a period of 10 years, according to 6 ABC Action News.

According to prosecutors, Nwankpa spent $ 96,000 in federal funds at adult entertainment venues and sports bars between 2010 and 2017. He also allegedly dropped $ 89,000 on iTunes purchases and meals.

“Sir. Nwankpa is inaccurate and innocent of deviating from the thousands of dollars allocated for research purposes toward his own private pleasure. to educate, “said Attorney Larry Krasner.

According to the district attorney’s office, 48% of the 114 separate charges were made over the weekend and 63% of the charges were processed between the hours of midnight and 2 p.m.

Drexel University announced last October that it had discovered alleged fraud in 2017 during an internal audit and informed the government. Authorities said as a result, Nwankpa paid more than $ 53,000, withdrew from Drexel and was banned from federal contracting for six months.

Drexel University paid $ 189,000 to resolve potential civil liability in the case.

Nwankpa admitted unauthorized costs when confronted by university officials and resigned from his post.

Nwankpa was released on $ 25,000 bail following Monday’s arrest. He could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison if convicted on the same count.

