University Basketball Rally: Hokie Women Wear High Heels | UVA

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Dara Mabrey peaked 18 points, including 12 of 12 from the free throw line, and first recruit Elizabeth Kitley added 17 points as the Hokies defeated the Tar Heels 72-63 for earn their program record seventh ACC win and tie Duke for fourth place in the conference standings.

Aisha Sheppard also scored 15 points for Virginia Tech (17-6, 7-5).

North Carolina (16-8, 7-6) was led by Taylor Koenen with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Shayla Bennett with 14 points and Janelle Bailey, who fouled in the fourth quarter, with 13 points.

N ° 17 Florida State 63, Virginia 55

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Kiah Gillespie scored 15 of his 22 points, a peak in play, in the first half, as the Seminoles pushed away the Cavaliers visiting the Donald Tucker Center on Sunday afternoon.

Nicki Ekhomu and Mo Jones each added 11 points for Florida State (20-4, 9-4), who maintained a 41-30 advantage in rebounds and scored 15 points on second chance opportunities, against just three for Virginia (10-14, 5-8).

The Cavaliers were led by Jocelyn Willoughby with 19 points and Shemera Williams with 12 points.

Marquette 76, n ° 19 Butler 57

Markus Howard scored 17 points and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 each.

Marquette (17-6, 7-4 Big East) stopped the game when McEwen hit 3 consecutive pointers and Bailey followed with another to give the Golden Eagles a 62-45 lead with 6:09 left.

Kamar Baldwin had 23 points and Bryce Nze added 14 for Butler (18-6, 6-5), who lost five of the eight after a 15-1 start.

No 25 Houston 76, State of Wichita 43

HOUSTON – Quentin Grimes had 14 points and six rebounds and DeJon Jarreau added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Marcus Sasser and Caleb Mills each scored 11 points, and Nate Hinton had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston (19-5, 9-2 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars have won seven of eight games and took control of first place in the AAC.

Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds, and Tyson Etienne and Jaime Echenique each scored seven points for Wichita State (17-6, 5-5).

Notre Dame 61, Clemson 57

CLEMSON, SC – Rex Pflueger had 18 points, and John Mooney had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Fighting Irish (15-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied seven points in the second half to send Clemson (11 – 12, 5-8) on their third consecutive defeat.

With a draw at 50, T.J. Gibbs put Notre Dame in the lead for good with a float in the lane with 3:44 left.

N ° 2 Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s 60

Drew Timme scored 20 points and No. 2 Gonzaga made 14 of his first 15 shots to send Saint Mary’s (20-6, 7-4) to his worst defeat at home in 19 years.

The Bulldogs (25-1, 11-0 WCC) turned the much-anticipated showdown between fierce rivals into a laugh by taking a 20-point lead in the middle of the first half and never giving up after that .

# 4 San Diego St. 89, Air Force 74

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado – KJ Feagin scored 21 points, hitting five 3 points, and San Diego State remained the only undefeated team in the country.

Jordan Schakel had 18 points for San Diego State (24-0, 13-0), which is the best opening course of the season since the 2016-17 Gonzaga team started in year 29 -0.

Chris Joyce scored 23 points for the Air Force (9-15, 3-9).

State of Oregon 63, # 14 Oregon 53

CORVALLIS, Oregon. – Zach Reichle hit a 3-point key pointer on the stretch and Oregon State overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half.

Oregon State (14-9, 4-7 Pac-12) hit six consecutive free throws in the last minute to seal the win. Ethan Thompson, whose dunk in the closing seconds punctuated the win over a sold-out crowd at the Gill Coliseum, led the Beavers with 15 points.

Payton Pritchard led the Ducks (18-6, 7-4) with 16 points, but he was only 7 of 21 on the field.

UCLA 65, n ° 23 Arizona 52

The Bruins (13-12, 6-5 Pac-12) rebounded from an ugly defeat against Arizona State with a superb defensive play and a 9 of 17 shot at 3 points.

Arizona (16-7, 6-4) shot 3 points in the first half, but missed 12 in the second period. The Wildcats shot 25% and went 6 of 29 in the second period.

Syracuse 75, Wake Forest 73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse squandered a 16-point lead in the second half and needed a bucket of handover from underused rookie Brycen Goodine with 1.5 seconds to defeat Wake Forest 75-73 Saturday night.

Orange coach Jim Boeheim called the victory “unbelievable” – three times – the coach’s rare superlatives, which are generally difficult to satisfy.

That’s because center Syracuse Bourama Sidibe and key reserve Quincy Guerrier fouled with more than eight minutes to play, and junior Marek Dolezaj followed suit a few minutes later when he was called up for foul technical, his fifth fault of the match.

When Wake Forest (10-13, 3-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 69-65 lead over a Chaundee Brown jumper with 5:29 to go, the demon deacons appeared in control, especially with a Syracuse range with Buddy Boeheim at the front, Goodine at the guard and the rarely used freshman Jesse Edwards at the center.

But Syracuse (14-9, 7-5) rallied. Elijah Hughes missed a jumper but kept the ball alive with a tip and Goodine grabbed the rebound and gently put the ball on the glass for the win.

Purdue relies on NCAA for season

Purdue is well positioned to pursue an NCAA tournament bid, in part due to the depth of the Big Ten quality teams.

The Boilermakers had 10 losses at the end of January and are a game better than .500 in conference. Still, they are ranked # 26 in the NCAA NET ranking from Sunday and play in the top-rated KenPom league, which ranks well before the Big 12 and Big East conferences.

This means that Purdue will have many opportunities to continue strengthening its resume, even with relatively little margin for error in its last seven regular season games.

Purdue (14-10, 7-6) has won three straight games, including Wednesday’s # 17 Iowa home rout, followed by Saturday’s Indiana win.

Both are victories in Quadrant 1 that surpass the summary of an NCAA tournament, joining a 29-point victory over Michigan State pre-season No. 1 ranked in mid-January and a field victory neutral in November against VCU.