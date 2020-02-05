CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – No. 7 Duke spent most of Tuesday night at the Conte Forum missing shots at a rate he has rarely seen this season.

Tre Jones helped the Blue Devils find a good offensive push late to clinch a win. Jones touched two baskets in a key 13-2 streak that wiped out a four-point lead from the Eagles.

A second-year guard Jones led Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) with 18 points while Vernon Carey added 17 despite big problems.

Senior goalkeeper Derryck Thornton, who started at Duke before his transfer in 2016, led Boston College (11-12, 5-7 ACC) with 21 points. Boston College led 47-43 with 8:01 left.

Former Liberty star dies in California

Peter Aluma, who led Liberty when he first appeared at the NCAA tournament as a rookie in 1994, died Sunday in California at the age of 46 after a sudden illness.

Three-time All-Big South’s choice led the Flames to three appearances in the Big South title game, winning tournament MVP honors in 1994 and 1997. The 6’10 Aluma ranks seventh in history des Flames in scoring and first in blocked shots.

He was the father of Virginia Tech basketball player Keve Aluma, who sits under NCAA transfer rules this season. Young Aluma has played for technical coach Mike Young at Wofford for the past two years.

N ° 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and 9th Maryland enjoyed a strong second half to beat Rutgers on Tuesday for their fifth straight win.

The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at half time after shooting 24%. Maryland (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) came out of the break with a 14-4 run.

# 11 Auburn 79, Arkansas 76 OT

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – # 11 Auburn beat Arkansas on Tuesday, overcoming a 40-point game.

Arkansas (16-6, 4-5 SEC) led 65-54 at 5:59, but the Tigers (20-2, 7-2) finished 15-4 to force overtime.

No 1 Baylor 73, Kansas State 67

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Baylor was not dominant, just good enough to lead Kansas State throughout Monday and maintain his turnover.

Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 1 Bears extended school record streak to 19 wins

No. 3 Kansas 69, Texas 58

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Udoka Azubike left the bench on Monday for Kansas for the first time this season.

Azubike finished with 17 points to lead Jayhawks third in seventh straight win

Radford 65, Gardner-Webb 51

RADFORD – Sydney Nunley dropped 21 points tops the game and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Highlanders (10-11, 8-4 Big South) led a nine point lead at halftime to win the conference Tuesday evening at the Dedmon Center.

Khiana Johnson had 12 points and Aiden Rainford added 11 points for Radford. The Highlanders scored 19 points from 15 Gardner-Webb turnovers.

The Bulldogs (11-10, 6-6) were led by Carley Plentovich with 17 points.

