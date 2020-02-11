Universal will release the controversial “Hunt” movie in March

LOS ANGELES, California. – Universal Pictures said on Tuesday that it is releasing the social satire “The Hunt,” a film that was canceled after criticizing its presumption of “elites” chasing sportsmen in red states.

A trailer announcing the release of the film on March 13 presents the ‘elites’ who hunt ordinary people as a conspiracy theory. Star Hilary Swank says at one point that “it wasn’t real” amid images of shootings, explosions and other violence.

The trailer contains the rule: “The most discussed film of the year is one that nobody has seen yet.”

In August, Universal Pictures canceled a release for “The Hunt” in September after criticism, including from President Donald Trump. The president said, without naming the film by name, that it was meant to “set the fire on and cause chaos.”

The cancellation came after the studio had already interrupted the advertising campaign for the R-rated film after massive recordings in Texas, Ohio and California.

The film contains 12 strangers waking up in an open space who do not yet know they have been chosen for The Hunt, but one of them manages to turn the table on the pursuers, a synopsis released Tuesday stated.

“The Hunt”, produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse, star Oscar-winner Swank and Betty Gilpin, and is directed by Craig Zobel. It is written by Damon Lindelof and his ‘Watchmen’ employee Nick Cuse.

The news about the release of the film was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

