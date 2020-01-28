ORLANDO, Fla. – With Universal’s upcoming carnival, Universal took a look at the menu for the event.

Universal unveils Carnival menu

Cajun dishes, specialty drinks and themed treats

Mardis Gras runs from February 1st to April 2nd

Mardi Gras, which starts on February 1st, offers live concerts, a parade and many festive dishes and special drinks.

The menu includes pholourie, a softshell crab slider, cauliflower dirty rice and grilled pineapple trini chow. The dishes are presented every two weeks as part of the brand new Carnival Around the Universe tasting tent.

Visitors to Universal Studios’ French Quarter Courtyard can also enjoy traditional New Orleans dishes like jambalaya, shrimp gumbo, gator bites, and po’boys.

The cocktail specialties include the High Seas Twister (rum, blood orange liqueur and watermelon juice) and the Bourbon Street Punch (bourbon, orgeat, coconut puree and orange juice). The drinks are served in special souvenir cups.

Schwab’s Pharmacy also serves ice cream trucks inspired by the carnival parades. The Mardi Gras Float consists of pineapple-lime soft serve with grape soda, blueberry boba and a waffle cone flag. The Shipwreck Float consists of pineapple and chocolate and is served with pineapple soda, cotton candy and a waffle cone flag.

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, the Voodoo Donut and other venues in CityWalk also offer themed treats.

In addition to the meal, the event will be presented live concerts on selected nights. This year’s lineup includes TLC, The Roots, REO Speedwagon, Marshmello, The All-American Rejects and more.

The Universal Carnival runs until April 2nd.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com,