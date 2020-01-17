The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has alleged that he was charged with making a perfect phone call.

US President attacked after decisions taken without the consent of the country’s parliament

In a tweet suggesting why he’s under congressional fire, Trump said; “I have just been charged for making a perfect phone call”,

Recall that Trump was on December 18, 2019, indicted by the House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his relations with Ukraine.

But the Republican Party has control of the upper house and is likely to acquit it.

If that happens, Trump will join two former U.S. presidents – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton – who were removed from office but saved by the Senate.

However, Trump’s trial began Thursday in the United States Senate, starting with a reading of the charges against the President.

John Roberts, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, was then sworn in to preside over the trial which will determine whether Trump should be removed from office.

“All persons are required to remain silent, under pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives exposes to the Senate of the United States, the impeachment articles against Donald John Trump, President of the United States,” announced the sergeant-at-arms.