United States Supreme Court Orders Flint, Michigan Residents Order Over Water Contamination

After six years and no resolution, there is already some kind of justice for the residents of Flint, Michigan. In a recent court decision, all city residents were allowed to officially file a case against water contamination that occurred in 2014.

It is still hard to believe that in all this time, Flint, Michigan still has no clean water. The issue is no longer under discussion, but the U.S. Supreme Court has quietly given some good news. @Reuters reports that the U.S. Supreme Court has given the greenlight for Flint residents to pursue a civil rights lawsuit against city and government officials, accusing them of knowing that water supply is permissible of Flint contaminated lead.

U.S. Supreme Court justices rejected numerous appeals by city, state and local officials to stop the lawsuit from moving. A request for immunity was also denied because the court contended that they violated residents’ right to “fitness” under the United States Constitution by providing water that was consumed following the move. of water resources at a cost expense in 2014.

You may recall that Flint shifted its public resources from Lake Huron to the Flint River to reduce costs during the financial crisis throughout the city. The corrosive water in Flint is caused by leaks from the pipes.

The city returns to Lake Huron waters next year. However, contaminated river water has wiped out the Legionnaires’ disease, killing 12 people and causing dozens more to fall ill. Lead poisoning is known to affect children’s cognitive development and exposure at any level is considered unsafe.

The number of people reportedly injured by Flint’s contaminated water has reached more than 25,000, including more than 5,000 children under 12, according to court records.

