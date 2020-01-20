United States Postal Service will temporarily close blue collection boxes before Super Bowl 54 - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 20, 2020

January 20, 2020

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – In preparation for Super Bowl 54, U.S. Postal Service is temporarily decommissioning some blue collection boxes in Davie and Miami to take security measures and enable scheduled big game activities.

The following blue collection boxes will be closed from January 23-25:

Davie

Miami

155 S Miami Ave.

105 SE Third Ave.

10 SE First Ave.

279 NE First Ave.

1320 S Dixie Highway

1500 S Dixie Highway

The blue collection boxes at the above locations will be removed and reinstalled from February 4th to 7th.

In the meantime, customers can deposit their mail at the following mailboxes and / or post offices outside of the Super Bowl events:

Davie Branch, 3850 S. University Drive, Davie, FL 33328

Flagler Station, 500 NW Second Ave., Miami, FL 33130

Hibiscus Branch, 5927 SW 70th St., Miami, FL 33146

Miami Beach Post, 1300 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33149

Call 1-800-ASK-USPS (8777) or click here for more information, including available alternative post offices.

