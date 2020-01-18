United States Court cuts damages for USD 8 billion Johnson & Johnson due to drug side effects to USD 6.8 million

The court said the company is now only responsible for punitive damages of USD 6.8 million, although the company still intends to appeal the decision.



NY A Pennsylvania court on Friday cut a USD 8 billion ruling against US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, imposed by a jury because the company did not warn that a psychiatric medication could cause breast growth in men.

The court said the company is now only responsible for punitive damages of USD 6.8 million, although the company still intends to appeal the decision.

In October, the jury ordered Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals to pay damages after plaintiff Nicholas Murray told the Philadelphia court that the drug Risperdal, prescribed to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, had made him grow breasts

The company said that although the court “adequately reduced compensation for excessive punitive damages, we will continue to move forward with the appeal of this verdict.”

He said he could not present to the jury “vital evidence” to show how the medication label “adequately described the benefits and risks associated with the medication.”

The company faces a series of complaints in state courts for not properly warning about the side effects of Risperdal, including in Pennsylvania, California and Missouri.

The US Food and Drug Administration. UU. Risperdal approved for the treatment of adults in 1993, and the drug generated sales for about USD 737 million in 2018.

