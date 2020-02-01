United opposition will demand CAA discussion at Goa meeting, GFP says

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said Congress, NCP and MGP will coordinate with the party in the House because it would be a short-term discussion of two and a half hours on the issue of Mahadayi river diversion, CAA, NRC and reservation in the Planned Meeting require Tribes.

PTI

updated:February 1, 2020, 9:10 PM IST

File photo of former Goa Deputy Prime Minister Vijai Sardesai.

Panaji: Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai said on Saturday that his party would try to unite the opposition to demand discussion on issues such as the Citizenship Change Act and the Mahadayi River Dispute in the Budget Meeting of the state meeting scheduled for February 3.

He said Congress, NCP and MGP will coordinate with the GFP on the floor of the House. “The three GFP MLAs and the independent legislator Rohan Khaunte have made changes to the address of the governor that was delivered last month during the first session of the year,” he said.

He said that GFP would ask for a short-term discussion of two and a half hours on the issue of Mahadayi river diversion, CAA, National Register of Citizens and reservation in the Goa assembly for planned tribes.

“We want to discuss the Governor’s statement that Goa has been deceived by the center over the Mahadayi River. We have already talked to Digambar Kamat opposition leader about the CAA-NRC discussion,” he added.

Sardesai, who is MLA from the seat of Fatorda, said his party in the House would cause confusion over the arrest of men allegedly threatening the state PWD minister Deepak Pauskar. Rishikesh Patil (27), Pravin Naik (28) and Amol Sami (28), all from Sangli in Maharashtra, were held on January 22 under IPC section 384 (extortion).

Pauskar said at the time that he had received threatening calls from Mumbai and Dubai in recent days. The callers demanded Rs 3 crore, he had said. Sardesai said the three were given “overnight bail,” while they should have been subjected to “deprivation of liberty.”

