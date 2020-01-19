United Kingdom looks to wind farm for transition to green energy

Two projects in progress off the coast of Britain will compete for the title of world’s largest oil turbine

Britain, a world leader in offshore wind energy, plans to make the sector one of the pillars of the transition to carbon neutrality in the coming decades.

The country plans to quadruple its surplus electricity capacity by 2030 by using the breezy North Sea and a favorable policy environment.

“It is more favorable for offshore construction in the UK than anywhere else in Europe,” said James Brabben, Cornwall Insight’s energy consultant.

“There is quite a consensus of support for offshore wind from the public and policy,” he told AFP.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government returned to power by a lucrative majority last month, promising in its electoral manifesto to increase wind power from 10 to 40 gigawatts this decade.

It wants Britain to be neutral in terms of carbon emissions by 2050, as wind, solar, hydro and biomass can also contribute to its energy mix.

The country already generates almost 40% of electricity from renewable sources, according to figures released last week for the third quarter of 2019.

Scheduled extensions

Britain plans to favor the development of colossal offshore wind farms, given the country’s relatively small area.

There were 38 business locations that included about 2,000 turbines at the end of 2018, according to the latest data available from the Crown Estate, the royal estate and the property portfolio of the royal family that holds most of Britain’s seabed.

Nearly 1,000 more turbines are already in the design stages.

Two of the major projects are the Walney Extension, in North Wales, and the London Array at the mouth of the River Thames.

The two sites host the highest concentration of British offshore, thanks to the weather created by their geography.

Many other projects have also been launched, including Hornsea and Dogger Bank off the coast of Yorkshire, which will compete for the title of the largest marine wind turbine in the world.

Johnson has also devised the launch of floating wind farms, which use state-of-the-art technology still being developed, to be found in brackish marine areas with deeper seabed.

Marine wind parks have not been universally popular with locals when they are visible off the coast, with some NGOs concerned about the impact on marine mammals and migratory birds.

‘Sustainable technology’

The sector is also trying to understand the so-called “global costs” of building and operating a wind turbine on the planet.

The Danish manufacturer Vestas has calculated that it takes between five and 12 months to offset the energy cost of a turbine, the difference depending on the model and wind conditions.

“As wind turbines return the entire carbon footprint in such a short time, they are excellent examples of sustainable technology in action,” Robert Norris of RenewableUK, a trade association, told AFP.

Alastair Dutton, who heads a working group at the Global Solar Wind Energy Group (GWEC), believes that greater investment in technological innovation is needed “to further increase their viability”.

It expects it will enable turbine producers to “move away from high carbon materials and apply the highest level of recycling possible for the introduction of wind energy into the circular economy”.

Offshore wind energy had a record year in 2019, with projects off the coast of China, Taiwan, Britain and the Netherlands, among others.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has pointed to the almost unlimited potential of offshore wind energy as production costs are reduced and technological advances increase turbine power and efficiency.

