United Arab Emirates: sandstorms, rainfall is expected in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The UAE is experiencing a cloudy Monday with drizzle. Light rains were reported in the morning in selected areas of Dubai, including Jumeirah and Nad Al Sheba. The National Meteorological Center (NCM) forecast moderate winds with sandstorms and more rainfall in the coastal and northern areas of the UAE. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 27 ° C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The lowest temperature recorded in the country today was 10.1 ° C on Jais Mountain at 5:30 a.m. According to the NCM, residents can expect more cloudy weather, dust and poor visibility. The seas will be moderated during the day and agitated at night, and the NCM will issue a yellow alert for difficult conditions until 9 am Tuesday morning. Winds can blow at a speed of 45 km / h along the coast.

On Sunday, the lowest recorded temperature was 1.1 ° C at Jais Mountain at 6 a.m., while the highest recorded temperature was 33 ° C at Barakah at 4 p.m.

In January, the country experienced colder temperatures with several days of heavy rains and thunderstorms. However, this affected daily life due to roadblocks, school closures and flight interruptions in Dubai and other emirates. After several days of unprecedented rains in Abu Dhabi, more than 4,000 government workers had to be deployed to carry out one of the largest cleaning operations in the country in recent years. They cleared about 3,000 tons of rubble from different areas of the emirate, returning life to normal in record time.

The downpour impacted the Gulf region, from Saudi Arabia to Oman. It was attributed in part to cloud seeding efforts in the UAE. For more than a decade, the country has been sending sowing flights in the cloud to increase the amount of rainfall received. According to some studies, cloud seeding helps increase rainfall by 10 to 15 percent in foggy conditions, and up to 35 percent in clear conditions.

