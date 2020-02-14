United Airlines will push 737 MAX flights until September

United Airlines will only restart flights with the Boeing 737 MAX shown here at least in September 2020

United Airlines announced on Friday that the resumption of Boeing 737 MAX flight, which was suspended after two fatal crashes worldwide, was pushed back to September 4th.

The US airline announced in December that it would remove flights by plane from June until June, and last month the company’s commercial director said United had decided not to fly the plane this summer.

“We will continue to monitor the regulatory process and make the necessary adjustments to our operations and schedule to help our customers traveling with us,” United said in a statement.

Boeing plans to get the model back in the air by mid-year, but has yet to get the go-ahead from the U.S. regulators.

Days after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed last March, killing all 157 occupants, the Boeing model was discontinued worldwide.

The disaster followed the crash of a Lion Air Indonesia-operated 737 MAX in October 2018, which killed 189 people. In both cases, the model’s MCAS anti-aircraft flight system was affected.

Southwest again delays the expected return flight date for Boeing Max

