Unite The Right rally organizer charged with extortion and interstate threats

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Organizer of the 2017 Unite The Right rally faces charges of extortion and interstate threats.

Christopher Cantwell has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday in New Hampshire.

His trial is scheduled for March.

He is charged with allegedly using the Telegram messaging application to threaten someone in June.

The post was a threat that he would assault the victim’s wife in front of the person’s children.

Cantwell pleaded not guilty Thursday.

He is still facing civil prosecution for his role in the 2017 Charlottesville rally.

