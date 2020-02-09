Unique privacy law in Illinois leads to Facebook deal of $ 550 million

CHICAGO, Ill. – Adam Pezen, Carlo Licata and Nimesh Patel are among millions of people who have been tagged in Facebook photos over the past decade, sometimes at the suggestion of an automated tagging feature powered by face recognition technology.

However, it was their Illinois addresses that placed the names of the trio on top of a lawsuit that Facebook recently approved to settle $ 550 million, which could result in payments of a few hundred dollars to several million Illinois users of the social networking site .

The lawsuit – one of more than 400 filed against large and small technology companies in the last five years, according to a law firm census – claims that Facebook has violated the strict biometric privacy law of Illinois that allows people to sue companies that don’t get permission before they harvest data from consumers, including through face and fingerprint scans. Proponents of privacy welcome the law as the country’s strongest form of protection in the commercial use of such data, and it has survived the ongoing efforts of the technology industry and other companies to weaken it.

Lawyers focusing on privacy legislation predict that the Facebook settlement – if approved by a federal judge – will trigger a new round of lawsuits and make the goals of existing lawsuits more likely. The legal landscape of Illinois can also shape debates on the protection of privacy in other states and in Congress, in particular on whether individuals should have the right to be charged with violations.

“We will see many voters say,” Why not me? “Said Jay Edelson, a Chicago lawyer whose company Facebook first prosecuted for alleged violation of Illinois law.” This arrangement, it is really going to make it clear that having laws on books is the difference between people who go go to court and get real help, or else just be trampled by these technology companies. “

Although buying and selling consumer data has become a billions-dollar industry, the law of Illinois – the Biometric Information Privacy Act – even dates to Facebook’s iconic “like” feature and was a reaction to the flop of one company.

Pay By Touch, a startup that worked with supermarkets to offer fingerprint-based payments, had gone bankrupt and was expected to auction its assets, including the user information database. Concerned about where that user data would end up, Illinois lawmakers quickly adopted a law in 2008 that requires companies to request permission before collecting biometric information and formulating policies that specify how that information is stored and when it will be destroyed.

It also gave residents of Illinois the right to claim $ 1,000 for negligent violations and $ 5,000 for intentional violations.

For years, “literally nothing happened,” said John Fitzgerald, a Chicago lawyer and author of a law book to be released this year. He could not find a file for a case that was submitted before 2015.

Edelson’s company and others focusing on class action suits were the first to accuse Facebook of failing to meet the Illinois standard in multiple lawsuits filed in 2015. The three Illinois men who filed the class action lawsuit against Facebook never said that the site used the photo tagging system for face recognition technology to analyze photos and then create and save “face templates.”

A federal judge later grouped the cases together as a class action on behalf of Illinois Facebook users who from June 7, 2011 were among the saved face templates.

Facebook only changed the technology last year. The tag suggestion tool has been replaced by a wider face recognition setting, which is disabled by default.

The Illinois law is the basis for two recent lawsuits filed against Clearview AI, a face recognition company that collects images by scraping social media sites and other places and then selling access to its database to law enforcement agencies.

Facebook, Twitter, Venmo and YouTube have all required Clearview to stop harvesting their users’ images after research reports from The New York Times and Buzzfeed.

Although there are Illinois lawsuits against other major technology companies, including Google, Snapchat, and Shutterfly, the vast majority of cases are filed on behalf of employees who were driven to use fingerprint scanning systems to track their working hours and accuse employers or the systems’ creators of not getting their prior permission.

Illinois is one of three states with laws that regulate the use of biometric data. But the other two, Texas and Washington, do not allow individual court cases, but instead transfer enforcement to their advocates-general.

The State Chamber of Commerce and technical groups have supported the amendments to Illinois’s admission of individual lawsuits or exempt time sheets.

The Illinois law states “litigation over innovation,” says Tyler Diers, the director of Illinois and Midwest of the TechNet industry group, whose members are Apple, Facebook and Google.

“This case illustrates why the Consumer Privacy Act allows state regulators to enforce the portfolios of class action lawyers,” Diers said in a statement.

Some companies choose the law of Illinois. For example, Sony refuses to sell its ‘aibo’ robot dog to residents of Illinois and says that the ability of the device to behave differently towards individuals depends on face recognition technology.

Scientists support that it is not difficult to comply – just tell consumers that you intend to use biometric data and request their consent.

State representative Ann Williams, a Chicago democrat, said the ability to sue is crucial for consumers facing international companies earning billions of dollars a year.

“If the fine is just a fine, that’s the cost of doing business for them,” Williams said. “A settlement such as (the Facebook case), we are talking about real money going to consumers.”

However, lawyers defending smaller companies claim that the law must be narrowed to allow the use of fingerprint scanners to track employee hours.

“Small and medium-sized companies really do not have the resources to defend these matters or pay a large settlement,” said Mary Smigielski, a partner at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and a co-leader of the company group focused on biometric data of Illinois law.

The Facebook case went through courtrooms in Illinois and California for nearly five years before a settlement was announced last month, days after the US Supreme Court refused to hear arguments.

Edelson said he hopes that the $ 550 million deal described by lawyers in the case as a record amount for a privacy claim will pressurize lawyers to refuse credit control or negligible cash payouts that are more typical of costumes agreements to resolve data privacy.

People who qualify for the settlement are contacted directly and do not need to take any action, say lawyers in the case.

