Union ministers submit reports to PMO on the implementation of welfare schemes in J&K

New Delhi: More than 30 Union ministers, who visited Jammu and Kashmir last month, submitted their feedback to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the implementation of various development programs there, officials said Wednesday.

No fewer than 37 central ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation and to communicate with people about various development schemes.

More than 30 of them have submitted their reports to the Ministry of the Interior and they have recently been forwarded to the PMO, a government official said.

The reports focused mainly on how the welfare schemes were implemented and the issues on which the Center and the administration of the Union territory should focus for optimum results, the official added.

The reports were given in a pro forma so that action could be taken based on the feedback.

The central ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir according to a guideline from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wanted an honest assessment of the different welfare schemes implemented in the newly created territory of the Union.

Among those who visited Jammu and Kashmir were Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Home Affairs G Gishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai.

Ministers only spoke about development initiatives and there was no reference to political issues, the official said.

In interaction with the local population, they were given first-hand information about the roads, health care facilities, the energy situation, the functioning of academic institutions, etc. on the territory of the Union.

There were two types of feedback – one about the initiatives of the UT administration and the other about the initiatives of the Center – another official said.

Most central ministers stayed overnight at their respective places of visit, such as Baramulla, Ganderbal, Doda, among others.

Last August, the Center abolished Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, and split it into Union territories.

Since then, the Center has been following the implementation of various development programs closely.

Jammu and Kashmir are currently under the administration of the president.

