Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal reports of two days in Kashmir

After staying in Kashmir when the flight from Srinagar across the valley began, I remembered my trip to Indonesia two and a half years ago.

After my lecture on Indian culture at Surgeoniversity University in Yogayakarta, Indonesia, a student asked how people in India are the world’s second largest Muslim population and various other religions in an ever-changing global environment characterized by mutual disharmony and terror , could accommodate. I immediately replied that India’s idea does not need to make any special efforts for this.

Our eternal, immortal Indian culture, which has existed for centuries, connects us with values ​​such as unity, harmony, cooperation, fraternity, truth, non-violence, renunciation, humility, equality etc. and motivates us to advance the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

This has been the case for centuries and continues to this day. I told them that India, with its 1.25 billion inhabitants, is not a country, but an entire subcontinent, on which different customs and traditions are practiced in different parts. There is no other region in the world like India with this unique philosophy of diversity.

Here in India, our dialect changes every 50 miles. They travel a few hundred kilometers and see a completely different appearance and language. If you are 1000 kilometers away, the whole lifestyle looks different.

I explained to them that as followers of different religions, we are proud to be Indian first and foremost. Today, when I returned from Kashmir after a short two-day stay, my perception grew stronger. I feel with all sincerity that I have perceived it correctly. After visiting pupils, teachers, delegations and ordinary people from Kashmir it was clear that everyone in the valley is for peace.

Everyone wants a better future for their children and nobody wants to live in the shadow of fear. People want a promising future, a prosperous cashmere.

I have witnessed Kashmir’s tolerance and pluralism in Srinagar, where it is in the form of an ancient Shankaracharya temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, 300 meters above sea level near the centuries-old Dal Lake in an area in Muslims are kept in the majority. Our Prime Minister’s reformist foresight towards a bright future for Kashmir is very clearly reflected.

The government has promised holistic development so that Jammu-Kashmir can be rebuilt according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri, who live as different communities such as Dogra, Kashmiri Pandits, Ladakh, Sikhs and Christians, and various Kashmiri-Muslim communities such as Sunnis. Shiites, Gujjar, Barkarwal and Pahari.

I have always believed that the entire Himalayan region is rich in a variety of resources apart from amazing human resources. The people here are innocent and hard-working. If appropriate planning and targeted efforts are made, the development can be done locally in letter and spirit. When the fundamental problems in the areas of education, health and employment are solved, the valley will flourish in peace.

Socio-economic change can usher in a new era in the valley. The political history of Jammu and Kashmir has been in turmoil since the partition of India in 1947, and during this period the future of Jammu-Kashmir has faltered. I believed that Article 370 had hardly given the state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, but rather isolated J&K from the mainstream of development.

The Union government led by Prime Minister Modi on August 5, 2019, which Embracing Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, “a law, a head, a brand,” made historic decisions that Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution decided to abandon the state of Jammu and Kashmir by splitting it into two union areas October 31 of 2019.

The abolition of Article 370 could have deprived Jammu and Kashmir of nominal autonomy, but this will open new doors to development and allow people to get rid of the terror that is widespread in the region.

The 2019 Jammu and Kashmir Restructuring Act passed by Parliament made Jammu and Kashmir an area of ​​the Union with a legislative assembly, while Ladakh became an area of ​​the Union without a legislative assembly. In fact, the current central government believed that there has been no development anywhere in Kashmir in the past seven decades.

Unfortunately, a certain class that considers itself “elite” in our country has made an intimidating statement that it is impossible to remove 370 or 35A in India and warned that if it tries, the country’s unity will be compromised becomes. But in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the way the whole country has been mobilized and taken on this important task of scrapping this article has brought great fame to India.

Some selfish elements have not only defamed cashmere but also ruined it. These anti-national forces have hindered the development of the entire region by confusing the innocent Kashmiris with an atmosphere of chaos and violence.

Today there is an honest attempt to create an environment of peace and goodwill in Kashmir so that the vision of creating new Jammu and Kashmir can be realized.

Last week, 45 projects from schools, colleges and universities were launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, which included a two-day teacher training program called NISHTHA and several other projects to improve the education system. The Indian Institute of Management’s Srinagar campus, Jammu, was inaugurated and 51 million people were approved to operate this temporary campus by March 15, 2020.

I asked the scientists from the universities of the Himalayan region to research the challenges of the Himalayas and to promote interdisciplinary research.

Art, culture and traditional knowledge, environmental sciences and the Himalayas, horticulture, agriculture and flora, green technologies, geology, disaster planning and mitigation, renewable energies, electronics, IT and biotechnology can all work together. There is a need for this

develop a new research culture.

The development of the Himalayas was very important to the Prime Minister, which is reflected in his taxes and bills from time to time.

The prime minister, headed by the entire government of Jammu and Kashmir, is now striving for peace, prosperity and development. In the 2020 budget, the Modi government has provided generous funds to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. For the overall development of the region 30,757 rupees have been announced for Jammu and Kashmir and other rupees. 5,958 for Ladakh.

The government is committed to the development of Kashmir. The Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha that “we should build a new Jammu and Kashmir and a new Ladakh together with the new India”.

The Prime Minister continued to ask the people of Jammu-Kashmir: “Let us show the world together how strong the people in this region are and what passion and courage the people have.”

We are lucky that India is respected around the world for its strong leadership. India’s reputation has grown significantly like never before. In this scenario, Pakistan pushed the question of neutralizing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to its limits at the World Forum. But in response, it just got embarrassing. When the Indian government’s historic decision, led by Prime Minister Modi, to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there was a festive atmosphere across the country. However, Pakistan is not satisfied with this. Why should it be !! It is difficult for Pakistan to digest the fact that this seven-decade-old dispute over Kashmir has been settled peacefully.

After Pakistan failed on every front, the threat continued on behalf of the United Nations. In fact, Pakistan has created all obstacles to progress and prosperity in the region since its inception.

In order for Kashmir to remain a burning issue and for Pakistan to use terrorism as a political instrument, it fits into its strategy in every respect. It is a country whose identity has been shaped by terrorist activities around the world and which was exposed in the last few days because of the Osama housing. For this reason, it rejects the scrapping of Article 370.

The Prime Minister has a vision for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. This vision deals with independence, development, industrial revolution and the idea of ​​job creation and prosperity. The president of the industry and trade association, Sheikh Ashique, said: “If we can solve the problem of unemployment in the state, then 95 percent of Kashmir

Problem is solved. “

Our government has set itself the goal of strengthening the economy of the state, which is dependent on agriculture and services. Every effort is made to build the core of state industry: tourism, craft, viticulture, hand weaving, horticulture, food processing, and agriculture. We are trying to reduce the average unemployment rate by 15 percent.

I myself believe that we can create an environment of peace, prosperity, harmony, love, fraternity and happiness in the region by bringing back the era of progress in this state.

The government is committed to the general growth of Jammu and Kashmir in several stages of development. We can hope that through our efforts we can write the new script for peace and prosperity in the UT.