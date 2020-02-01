Union budget 2020 to provide unprecedented relief for taxpayers, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Union budget 2020-21 will significantly contribute to the Modi government’s determination to double farmers’ incomes and provide unprecedented relief for taxpayers.

In a series of tweets, Shah also said that motorways, railways, ports, and world-class airports will be built in the country with the allocation of Rs 100 lakh crore.

“In this budget, the Modi government has taken effective steps to rationalize the tax system, strengthen the basic infrastructure, strengthen the banking system, promote investment and ease of business, which is the determination of the Modi government to make India a five make trillion will promote dollar economy, “he said.

Shah said the budget will significantly contribute to the Modi government’s determination to double farmers’ incomes by providing irrigation and grain storage facilities for the country’s farmers, as well as a fair price for their products.

The Interior Minister said that through this budget, the Modi government provided taxpayers of every category, especially the middle class, with important and unprecedented relief from income tax, not only to reduce taxes, but also to simplify them from tax system.

“I congratulate the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget that benefits farmers, poor, paid middle class and business class,” he said.

Shah said, in accordance with the promise of a healthy India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched new hospitals through the public-private partnership model (PPP) to bring ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme to every corner of the country, especially in the Tier – 2 and Tier-3 cities and in 112 ambitious districts, where no hospital is covered.

The Interior Minister said with the allocation of Rs 100 Lakh Crore for basic infrastructure in the country, world-class highways, railways, ports, airports, subways will be built in the country, which will not only improve the lives of ordinary people, but also give a significant boost to economic activities.

“I am pleased with the determination of Modi ji to provide clean drinking water to everyone. The allocation of Rs 3.60 lakh crore in this scheme demonstrates the dedication of Modi ji, which promotes campaigns such as home, electricity, toilets, gas and health facilities for everyone continues. will improve the lives and health of ordinary people, “he said.

Shah said through “Kisan Rail” and “Kisan Udaan Yojana” that farmers are entering national and international markets and that their products can be sold at a better price at the right time without damage. This arrangement mainly benefits fruit growers, especially our tribal and northeastern farmers.

“In this budget, the Modi government has demonstrated its sensitivity to the development of the neglected part of society by providing a provision of Rs 85,000 crore for Scheduled Castes and other backward classes and Rs 53,700 crore for Scheduled Tribes. Mainstream,” said he.

