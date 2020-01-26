New Delhi: Manufacturers of home appliances and consumer electronics are looking for lower taxes for green and energy efficient products, more incentives for domestic manufacturing and exemption from customs duties on imported inputs to manufacture the components in the next Budget of the Union.

The Association of Home Appliances and Home Appliances Manufacturers (CEAMA) has urged the government to offer incentives for manufacturers to produce energy efficient products that will be in line with the government’s approach to sustainability in a pre-budget memo.

“The reduction of GST tax slabs for green and energy efficient products such as air conditioners (4-star, 5-star models) and refrigerators (direct and frost-free cooling) to 12 percent will boost demand and increase the adoption of sustainable appliances by Indian consumers, “said CEAMA President Kamal Nandi.

“The next budget should also offer incentives for manufacturers to produce these energy efficiency products that will be in line with the government’s approach to sustainability,” he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

According to CEAMA, the industry has stagnated to a large extent this year and with the increase in customs duties, global economic changes and fluctuations in currency and commodities, demand levels for next year are difficult to predict. .

Indian component suppliers face difficulties in competing with cheap Chinese imports, he said.

“The government should consider initiating some measures to reduce the cost of inputs to manufacture these components by waiving the tax on imported inputs to manufacture the components,” said Nandi, who is also executive vice president and business executive for Godrej Appliances.

“In addition to this, the government should also focus on the promotion of R&D and encourage local manufacturing. The government should restore the reimbursement of R&D expenses to 200 percent,” he said and added that

“In addition, any expenses incurred to obtain professional help in aesthetic design, prototyping, design of electronic controls, etc., should also be allowed as research and development expenses.”

The president and CEO of Panasonic India and South Asia, Manish Sharma, expects reforms in the union’s budget, saying that would boost consumption and improve consumer demand.

“To realize the vision of Make in India, it is essential that the government reduce basic customs duties on parts used in the manufacture of key components, such as motors and PCBs, which currently ranges from 7.5 to 10 per cent. To give a perspective, the reduction of customs duties on these parts, which are used in the manufacture of PCBs and motors that are used even more for the manufacture of washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioning, will reduce the cost of entry, which will allow Indian manufacturers to be much more competitive, “he said.

The CEO and CEO of BSH Home Appliances India, Neeraj Bahl, said Union Budget 2020 will focus on regaining consumer confidence, by reducing personal taxes, which in turn will help boost consumer demand already the industry, which had witnessed flat growth last year.

“We urge the government to introduce constructive policies to support and boost growth in the sector,” he said, adding that “the government should also consider reducing GST rates for products such as refrigerators and air conditioners, which are now evolving from be luxurious. ” to the needs of our consumers. ”

Usha International CEO Dinesh Chhabra: “One of the key measures in the sector could be the reduction of GST rates in electronic components and the rationalization of slabs for various product categories. GST rate cuts in components would provide manufacturers with an incentive to expand production. ” ”

