Mumbai: The insurance industry expects more tax incentives to increase life penetration and general coverage among the public in the next Union Budget.

In a pre-budget memorandum, the Life Insurance Council has sought a separate deduction in personal taxes or an increase in the current limit of the premium paid by individual life policies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

“We ask the Minister of Finance to consider a separate deduction for the premium paid on individual life policies,” said the Secretary of the Life Insurance Council, S N Bhattacharya.

If a separate deduction is not provided, the existing limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, under section 80C, should be improved to Rs 3 lakh, he said, adding that “the existing limit of Rs 1.5 lakh is too full both short and long term”. term investment competing for their participation. ”

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance CEO and CEO Kamlesh Rao said the introduction of a separate deduction of Rs 50,000 for first-time life insurance buyers and an additional limit of Rs 50,000 for someone buying a plan Pure protection (term) will put life insurance on the fast track.

Rao said that reducing the GST rate to 12 percent (with the benefit of the entry tax credit) will be beneficial for both the insured and the companies.

For a pension plan issued by life insurance companies, an individual contribution to the pension fund is deductible under section 80CCC under the general limit of section 80CCE of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The 2015 Finance Law inserted a new subsection (1B) in section 80CCD of the Income Tax Law to encourage investment in the National Pension Plan (NPS) by any person by allowing an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 above the Rs 1.5 lakh available under section 80CCE of the Law.

“It is recommended that to reduce the gap between the taxes of the pension policies issued by life insurance companies with NPS, the additional deduction of Rs 50,000 for the premium paid (as available to NPS) be extended to the policies of pensions issued by life insurance players, “said Bhattacharya.

The CEO and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life, Tarun Chugh, said that both pension products of life insurance companies and pension products under NPS have a similar goal of generating long-term savings to meet the objectives of Retirement, therefore, the disparity must be addressed by the government in the Budget.

The General Insurance Council, the body that represents non-life insurance agents, has urged the government to reduce the goods and services tax (GST) from 18% to 12%.

“Insurance has become a necessity. In order to encourage risk management among people, it is necessary to reduce the GST rate of general insurance products to 12 percent from 18 percent today,” said the general secretary of the General Insurance Council, MN Sarma. said.

Non-life players have also requested a tax deduction of Rs 10,000 under the income tax for residential property insurance. The chief financial officer and risk director of ICICI Lombard GIC, Gopal Balachandran, said general insurers are currently at a disadvantage compared to other financial services companies.

Although other kinds of evaluations obtained the benefit of paying all the profits obtained in long-term capital assets until February 1, 2018, this benefit has not been clarified for general insurance companies.

“This is important for insurers, as it will help them maintain solvency margins and mitigate disaster risk. This will help insurers provide affordable products and cost-effective solutions to customers,” said Balachandran.

According to Star Heath and the Managing Director of Allied Insurance, S Prakash, there are some products in which health insurance companies take more risks and intend to cover people living with diseases.

“In this segment there may be a better concession in GST. For older people, there should be a GST exemption, at least for products with a smaller sum insured,” said Prakash.

