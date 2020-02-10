Unemployment: embrace the agricultural revolution of the FG – VON DG for young people

The General Director of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has asked Nigerian youths to join President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide agricultural revolution.

Okechukwu, who called youth in Enugu on Sunday, claimed that the federal government couldn’t employ ten percent of the millions of unemployed graduates looking for work.

He passionately appealed to the Nigerian youth “to join the agricultural revolution as soon as we enter the rainy season”.

The VON helmsman emphasized why young people should go back to agriculture and explained that agriculture remains the mainstay of the country’s economy, the highest employer for work and the largest contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).

“May I sincerely ask our young people across the country to join President Muhammadu Buhari’s agricultural revolution, especially now that we are entering the farming season.

“The truth of our situation is that we have to go ashore again because agriculture is still the mainstay of our economy, the highest employer for work and the biggest contribution to gross domestic product. In my opinion, both the federal and state governments cannot employ up to 10 percent of the millions of our unemployed graduates, ”he said.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) responded to youth concerns over the issue of prohibitive bank interest rates and collateral that hamper access to agricultural finance (ABP), which has no direct interest rate for small farmers (SHF).

He continued, “To avoid doubt, Mr. President launched the Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP) on November 17, 2015, to create a new generation of farmers and to work with agro-processing companies, Anchor in this case called to connect. The Central Bank of Nigeria, under the Anchor Borrowers program, protected small holders farmers (SHF) from the prohibitive interest rate, deepening financial inclusion. “

“In fact, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with some state governments, is clearing the farmland, supplying high-yielding seedlings, supplying fertilizers, and farmers are harvesting the produce and handing it over to the anchor companies that sell the agricultural products.” said the VON boss.

As an example, Okechukwu cited billions of Naira that were invested in irrigating the Adanu / Omo agricultural belt to employ more than 10,000 rice farmers this year. The Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources had invested heavily in the irrigation and provision of agricultural resources to migrate small farmers to mechanized farmers.

He urged Nigerians, especially young people, to use these agricultural opportunities to benefit from the spread of prosperity for which the agricultural revolution in Buhari was intended.

“The agricultural revolution includes rice, cassava, cocoa, palm oil, peanuts, pepper and suction. Fishing, poultry, animal husbandry, etc., ”he said.

Regarding the dirty clashes between farmers and shepherds that have excluded many farmers from their arable land, Okechukwu said that no one is happy about the threat, but noted with satisfaction that the government and the federal government are in with the criminals on both sides Quarrel.