Uncertainty: You failed, resign – PDP attacks Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a security failure.

PDP said Buhari should stop living in self-praise and denial because his government failed to provide adequate security to Nigerians.

In a statement by the opposition party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the president was convicted of trying to get an unmatched security passport.

The opposition party emphasized that Buhari’s miserable failure to fight terrorism and violence had worsened.

Recall that Buhari, when promising to equip the Nigerian armed forces, said that his government would win the war on terrorism and insecurity in the country.

Ologbondiyan said, however, that Buhari had betrayed the responsibility of his office because of his inability to solve problems of insecurity using praise.

Ologbondiyan said: “President Buhari has committed himself to self-praise in the face of failures and escalating murders, demonstrating a devastating betrayal of the basic responsibilities of his office, and as such has no solution. “

The former governing party anchored its allegation of failure by saying that Buhari recently expressed surprise at the level of uncertainty across the country.

“Indeed, it is inexcusable that Mr President, who recently acknowledged his surprise at the level of uncertainty in our nation under his watch, uses self-praise to divert attention from the consensus Nigerians and members of the international community he called Commander in chief had failed, ”he says sadly.

PDP described Buhari’s claim that it was scandalous that his “so-called successes” in the fight against uncertainty had restored Nigeria’s pride and honor.

The PDP insisted that Buhari’s presidency, by resorting to self-praise, had left the office of a competent government given the uncertainty.

The fact is that the Buhari presidency laid down its armor by resorting to self-praise when it failed. There is no longer any doubt that the Buhari government has reached the end of its capacities and should follow Nigerians’ request to open the door and allow more competent, patriotic and proactive hands to deal effectively with the current situation, ”he added.