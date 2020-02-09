Uncertainty: Yoruba group threatens to withdraw from Nigeria

The Yoruba Ko’ya Movement, a socio-cultural pan-Yoruba group, has urged President Muhammad Buhari to defy ethnic chauvinism and make consistent attacks on the life, peace, economy and unity of the nation by Miyetti Allah, the governing body of stop all ranchers and herdsmen in the country.

They threatened that refusing to checkmate the group would leave Yoruba with no choice but to leave Nigeria.

The group said it was alarming that the leaders of Miyyeti Allah were constantly harassed, threatened, intimidated and insulted on both local and international television channels, including newspapers, to actors of the Nigerian project, such as governors of state, elders, and well-known religious leaders To bully leaders.

They asked President Buhari to show patriotism and courage and put an end to the disease.

In a statement by his convention, Otunba ‘Deji Osibogun, Yoruba Ko’ya, he urged Buhari to order the immediate arrest and prosecution of all Miyetti Allah leaders who had been responsible for a number of attacks that resulted in the death of more as 3 people led. 000 Nigerians in the south and central belt of Nigeria in the past four years.

He said the president should act well and be aware of what history would remember him for after he was in office.

He said: “While we do not want to be in the rumors, we must expressly point out that the life threatening and admission to the mass murder of identifiable and well-known Miyetti Allah leaders are being carried out without any warning or warning. The arrest by law enforcement officers at Land has become convinced that Miyetti Allah is following the instructions of some invincible troops on the power corridor in Abuja or elsewhere.

“A mere tribe union continues to heat the community, while others tremble and tremble in their pants for fear of attack, but are not arrested by our security forces. These murderous elements are so brave that they showed up live on national television to attack an entire region with over 50 million people. However, the authorities that protect people’s lives and property pretend that everything is normal. We say without fear or intimidation that this is contrary to a strong and united nation.

“We, the Yoruba, would like to draw the Buhari government’s attention to the fact that we are not afraid of any of these senseless and pointless claims that the Nigerian government obviously supports. We want to tell them that we will protect our country and people with all the resources that God has made available to us

“In addition, we draw the federal government’s attention to the fact that we will mobilize our people to take all democratic steps to ensure that nothing radical and patriotic is done, to the ongoing chaos and open threats to our people by Miyetti Allah stop our security and continued existence as a nation within the Nigerian Federation, which may include a declaration of sovereignty or our exit from the Nigerian nation because we can no longer guarantee our comfort, security, and survival in this cave of hell.

“We are also displeased to note that all statements by the Miyyeti leadership go far beyond the limits of the treacherous crime that Sahara editor-in-chief Omoyele Sowore had accused, which means that not all tribes are the same in Nigeria. “