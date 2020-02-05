Uncertainty: What spokeswoman Gbajabiamila said to the service chiefs on Wednesday

Femi Gbajabiamila, spokesman for the Nigerian House of Representatives, told service chiefs that the concern among Nigerians was reason enough for them to redouble their efforts to fight banditry, kidnapping and insurgency in the country.

The spokesman told the service chiefs that Nigerians are on the trail of their representatives given the country’s uncertainty.

Legislators said that even though the chiefs did a lot, they needed to do more to get the criminals to fight.

He said this at the meeting of the Joint Defense, Army, Navy and Air Force House Committees with the Chief of Defense, the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Chief of Staff of the Navy, and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

“I thought I should be here to encourage everyone that we are all on one side. We all know the situation in Nigeria today, we cannot hide from it, we cannot shy away from it, we cannot do it as if they didn’t exist.

“We discussed the security situation in Nigeria almost all day on Wednesday (January 29). At the same time, the Senate did the same without comparing the grades.

“So it was a natural reaction to what is going on in the country today. At home, our voters are at the neck. People die every day, they die in a way that only exists in countries without security forces. But we know you do a lot, ”he said.

He said the service boss must think outside the box and bring the fight to the criminals wherever they are.

“As I said recently at the State House, Nigerians are concerned, but I understand the limits of the armed forces,” he added.

Gbajabiamila thanked the chiefs of service and the men and women of the armed forces for doing their best and sacrificing their lives for the country.

He indicated that Parliament would continue to involve the armed forces to find a permanent solution.

“My opening speech on the floor of the house when we came back from the break was to recommend you, especially those who stand at the front who sacrifice their lives every day, our men and women in uniform.

“This is another one of those meetings, engagements that we said are ongoing. We said it the last time. It will be uninterrupted to find out exactly what’s going on, what the problems are, what the problems are, and hopefully get some commitments from you. “

The lawmaker said he believes “things will get better in the future. We know what is important: there are financial means, there is equipment, there is personnel recruitment.

“I think the committee is well equipped to solve these problems. That is our priority. It is the government’s priority and it should also be our priority in the house. It is one of the most important issues in our legislature, and we have to deal with it head-on, directly and regardless of what needs to be done. “