Uncertainty: We will defend every Igbo man – Ohanaeze

While Nigerians continue to grapple with insecurity issues across the country, sociocultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo said on Sunday that it would defend every soul in Igbo country.

DAILY POST recalls that this happened on the same day that the Forum of Governors of the Southeast revealed further plans for its regional security network, which it said was at an advanced stage.

Chairman of the forum, Engr. David Umahi had told journalists after a meeting at the Enugu Government House that the zone had already been written to the federal government via the security network.

Ohanaeze decided during Imeobi (the group’s highest decision-making body) that the people of the zone would protect themselves from now on.

In a statement made after the meeting, read by Ohanaeze’s President John Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze said: “We have carefully examined and discussed the lonely agenda of the meeting, namely,” Security in Ala Igbo “Mit deeply Concern, the deteriorating security situation in the Southeast and across the country, the assembly resolves as follows:

Ohanaeze hereby categorically declares that Ndigbo will not stand by and watch her people be slaughtered.

“This ohanaeze will defend every soul in Igbo land.

Ohaneze hereby appoints, activates and leads the Council of Elders, which is made up of respected Igbo personalities and leaders to immediately win the governors of the State of Ohaneze to the current security challenges.

“Ohaneze finally reminds Ndigbo that there has been security difficulties in our history in Nigeria: with all of these, our determination to protect our homeland and our families from attackers has never waned, and we have always relied on our ingenuity and vigilance, to ensure our survival. Let’s take nobody for granted. “