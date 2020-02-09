Uncertainty: We have warned Nigerians that Buhari will have failed – the Northern Elders Forum is attacking the President

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has declared the government of President Muhammadu Buhari completely failed.

The group said it warned Nigerians that Buhari had nothing to offer them, adding that the president had failed to combat uncertainty and improve the economy.

According to the NEF, the government led by Buhari seemed helpless to find solutions to the many challenges the country faces.

The position of the NEF was announced shortly after a meeting convened by the chair of the forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, by the director of the forum, Advocacy and Engagement, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmad, released.

The following people took part in the meeting: Abdullahi, former chief of staff of the defense, Air Marshal Alamin Daggash (retired); Secretary of the Northern Groups Coalition, Abdullahi Usman and Ambassador Yahaya Kwande; Alhaji Bello Kirfi (Wazirin Bauchi), DIG Labaran Wurno, Alhaji Yakubu Shehu and former managing director of the defunct bank of the north, including Hajiya Amina Yahaya.

Baba-Ahmed said: “The Northern Elders Forum has refrained from commenting on important developments related to national security and governance management because it believes that these are times when the highest levels of responsibility and prudence in the What is needed is how elders and leaders in the nation contribute to finding solutions to the diverse problems that the nation is facing.

“However, it has become necessary and appropriate to publish the position of the forum on important issues affecting the way of life of Nigerians and the future that we have to deal with.

“The forum regrets that the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed the nation to the fullest in the important area of ​​improving its security. Poverty, particularly in the north, and massive social security have worsened under this government. The relationship between insecurity and poverty is fundamental, but the administration seems to have no idea what relief or solution will bring.

“The forum is not pleased to say that it warned Nigerians that President Buhari lacked the will, competence and commitment to lead it to a safe and successful future ahead of the 2019 elections.

“It is shocking that, despite the unprecedented consensus among Nigerians, President Buhari that the administration requires a new determination, approach, and leadership to address the nation’s multiple security challenges, either to be completely isolated or to be deeply rejected by the outcome of his neglect seems safe Nigerians.

“With this kind of attitude, it is difficult to see how President Buhari can take on the challenge of radically improving how we deal with our security situation. However, we believe that Nigerians must continue to use all legitimate means to ensure that the government addresses the serious shortcomings in how we perceive our situation and respond to our demands for our security rights.

“The forum calls for a thorough revision of the leadership of our security and public security agencies and the introduction of a higher level of competence, integrity and accountability in the way our troops, police and security agencies deal with security challenges. We appeal to our religious leaders and fellow citizens not to fall into the trap of the insurgents in order to play one against the other.

“We condemn the tactic of targeting Christians and publicizing their executions through an uprising that tries to take advantage of our different beliefs.

“We also condemn the murder of thousands of Muslims and Christians in communities that the uprising has made permanent targets for the past ten years. In these times, we must unite and resist a common enemy and ask our leaders to protect us all as Nigerians.

“Basically, the forum supports the idea of ​​improving the nation’s police capacity. However, it is important to emphasize that all initiatives to improve public safety must be taken into account in our laws and must not be designed to threaten or harass certain groups or interests. We recommend adopting a more vigorous and comprehensive process that leads to the creation of an acceptable framework and a higher level of trust among all communities regarding police strategies.

“This forum is aimed at all groups or interested parties who are willing to discuss this important matter and uses all of their assets to work with other groups to gain an understanding of the way forward. We advise all governments to exercise greater levels of restraint and responsibility in how they respond to the challenges of improving our security.

In this context, the forum notes that the comments of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) in response to the opinions of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, are not consistent with the statements of the culture of respect and the Awe of leaders for whom the Northerners are known.

“The forum demands that the chairman of the BOT unconditionally apologize to the coalition of the northern groups to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto. The Forum notes that His Eminence has many opportunities to connect with the Coalition, and urges him to continue his close relationship with the Coalition and to use his position to maximize the benefits for the Northern Community in its relationship with To achieve coalition.

“In moments of tension and stress, Nigerians often find simple solutions or scapegoats. This forum is concerned that the apparent resurgence of certain types of conflict, such as ethnic conflicts and clashes between farmers and ranchers, will have multiplier effects and adversely affect successes in improving relationships with communities. We appeal to governments and communities to continue to strive for peaceful coexistence and livelihood with the abundant resources we are blessed with.

“Taking due account of the rights of the Lagos State government to make environmental and public security decisions, we are forced to highlight the impact of their policies to ban Okada and Keke in parts of the state on the poor and operators , many of them from the north who earn an honest living from this trade.

“We are pressing for caution in the reactions of those directly affected by this policy, and we are calling on the governments of the northern states to mobilize and support those who are forced to return to the north with other sources of legitimate life.

“The forum had taken up a wide range of opinions on the stress in the relationship between the Palace of Sarkin Kano and the government of the Kano State. The forum looks forward to working with His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on this matter.

“We praise the maturity and reluctance of all parties on this matter and pray together with others that Allah will help all of us find a way out of this matter. We are aware of the numerous pieces of advice and contributions to solving these burdens and urge the Governor and Sarkin Kano, the two people to whom Allah has entrusted great leadership today, to find a fair and lasting solution to this apparent problem.

“The forum has observed that the political maneuvers surrounding the 2023 elections are aimed at the north as a region that is available for exploitation. We want to make it clear that people in the north will be very careful when engaging people who are looking for their support based on their region or wealth.

“The North knows its interests and will work together to choose only people who meet the standards and interests of the people of the North. No politician should assume that he is entitled to our support unless he shows a clear understanding and an obligation to deal with our problems and to do our best. “