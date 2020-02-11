Uncertainty: The government should declare a state of emergency

The Nigerian government was asked to declare the state of emergency due to uncertainty in all government districts.

The State House of Assembly made the call during an application on an issue of urgent public concern presented by Malik Bosso, who represents the Bosso constituency, on Tuesday in the plenary in Minna.

The assembly also called for urgent solutions to the security problem remaining in the state, according to reports from the NAN.

Alhaji Abdullahi Wuse, spokesman for the house, appealed to the Security Committee and other members to contact the heads of the security agencies and the relevant security actors.

Bosso warned of growing insecurity in most parts of the state, particularly in Gurumana, the Shiroro local government area that has recently attacked over 300 bandits.

He complained that the problem of insecurity was already spreading to other local government areas such as Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Paikoro, Borgu, Magama, Mariga and Kontagora.

He called for urgent measures to contain the bandits’ threats before they get worse.

Bosso emphasized the need to change the law against kidnapping and rustling cattle and called for stricter penalties for anyone who was brought in to inform criminals.

Alhaji Ahmed Marafa, who represented and contributed to the Chanchaga constituency, alarmed that most local government areas were under security threat due to bandits’ activities.

Legislators have condemned the frequency of bandit attacks in their constituencies that have frightened farmers’ lives.

There were also contributions to increasing insecurity threats across the state from other members such as Alhaji Bello Ahmad, member who represents Agware, Idris Musa, who represents Lapai, and Bala Mohammed, who represents Borgu.

Others were Hajiya Binta Mamman, who represented Gurara, and Abdullahi Shaba, who represented Mokwa constituencies.