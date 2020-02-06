Uncertainty: Police prohibit unauthorized sirens, rotating lights, others in Zamfara

Zamfara State Police Command has banned the unauthorized use of sirens, rotating lights, concealed signs, and spy boards across the state.

This was included in a statement signed by the police officer of the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, and made available to the journalists in the state capital Gusau.

According to the statement, a task force has been set up by the State Commissioner for Police, Barrister Usman Nagoggo, to ensure full compliance and to arrest those who refuse to comply.

The statement also warned that any person or group of people arrested by the task force team would be investigated and prosecuted to resist the full rage of the law.

“I swore that nobody will be made a sacred or untouchable cow because the law does not respect anyone,” said the CP.

“The command urges citizens to continue to be law-abiding citizens and to work with the police and other security agencies that work in the state to provide better services,” the statement said.