Uncertainty: No Nigerian has to die unnecessarily – the NSCIA says to Buhari

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), headed by its General President and Sultan of Sokoto, his Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, mni, CFR, is horrified and appalled by the state of insecurity in Nigeria. Hardly a day goes by without heartbreaking news of kidnappings, armed robberies, violent attacks and wild / ritual murders of innocent Nigerians. Uncertainty in the country has reached an unacceptable crescendo that not only declares the state of emergency necessary but also urgent.

The Council therefore urges the Federal Government and all of its organs (including the military) to use all means to prevent this descent into anarchy. Nigeria cannot go on like this if the blood of the innocent is wrongly spilled and the security of the people is the lowest. Today’s situation in Nigeria is desperate, and desperate situations require desperate action in the collective interest of well-meaning Nigerians. Let the monster of insecurity actively and proactively fight with the full weight of Nigerian security and defense capacity!

The argument that some forces are for external security is superficial in a situation we are in, since external security cannot make sense if there is no internal security. Given the continuing threat to internal security, those who are assigned the role of ensuring external security should not wait until there is no nation to be secured before providing the necessary support and taking the necessary measures. The time has come to arrest the country’s insecurity, and we are repeating our call to President Muhammad Buhari to combat the current increase in insecurity with open determination.

It is quite uncomfortable and heartbreaking that some misleading elements in our country have resorted to the dangerous game of playing politics with certainty. Political mercenaries and religious fighters, united by predatory greed and chronic hatred, have occupied the public space with foul writings and poisonous speeches. For the sake of fleeting popularity and the Twitter trend, some public figures with sneaky motives offer themselves as tools in the hands of disgruntled politicians to pursue politics with uncertainty without remembering that an uncontrollable fire would occur, if they kept in stock Nowhere could they have played their politics as if the nation had been consumed. It is a failure of education that ambitious people cannot see the big picture and the danger associated with their actions.

Instead of seeing the monstrosity that insecurity has become a national challenge that requires collective action, agents of destabilization are essentially trying to achieve cheap political goals and engage in self-accused propaganda. One of them is the recent organized street show by some religious leaders, which gives a political color to the insecurity driven by hypocrisy and hubris. However, efforts must be redoubled through hard work and prayers to expose Nigeria’s enemies. Here, the government must double or triple its efforts to combat uncertainty.

We would like to state in clear words for the umpteenth time that Boko Haram does not represent Islam or Muslims. The group and the enemies of Islam, hiding behind its mask, are pursuing a rogue, venal and doggy agenda that is far from Islam. It is therefore the culmination of insincerity, malice, falseness and hypocrisy to claim that Boko Haram is a trick to eliminate Christians, a dummy promoted by some traders who act as religious leaders towards their followers and the outside world camouflage. It is undeniable that more Muslims, including imams, have been slaughtered, expelled and dismembered than Christians since Boko Haram has become what it is: a monster with a hydro-headed head. Indeed, the bloody campaign bombed or destroyed more mosques, which cost valuable lives, including those of our professors. To claim that Christians are killed because they refuse to accept Islam is a logical consequence. Have Muslim scholars and individuals been killed in mosques, marketplaces, and villages for refusing to denounce Islam?

In September 2018, a well-known Muslim general was murdered in cold blood and his body was taken to an abandoned, water-filled pit in the Dura-Du district of the Jos South district of the State of Plateau. The evil Christian community that had committed the common deed then mobilized their shameless and barely clothed women, who unsuccessfully protested against emptying the pond in which the remains of the general and his car were found. We have never generalized that we have blamed Christians in Nigeria for murdering Muslims, or have turned unsavory developments into a Muslim-Christian brouhaha. Instead, we called for the arrest and prosecution of irresponsible women and those who committed the murder. To date, nothing concrete has been done against the community, a reflection of the selective justice that is usually exercised against Muslims.

A false flag is defined as “deliberate misrepresentation, particularly a covert political or military operation that is carried out as if it had been carried out by another party.”

Some acts of terror attributed to Boko Haram are no more than false flag operations by the irredentist political and self-righteous anti-Islamic religious organizations in Nigeria, which are all seeking to discredit the government or Muslims and crooks and occupation abroad to provoke the country. For them, the country should only be occupied by the foreign armed forces just because they no longer have access to private jets with dollars and weapons in South Africa and to government-funded visits to Jerusalem. That’s why everything has to be reported to their American agents and they celebrate their success when Nigeria is negatively mentioned in some notorious foreign lists created to weaken sovereign nations.

False flag operations are usually known when they fail, and that was exactly what happened in Kaduna on February 2, 2020, when a Christian, Nathaniel Samuel, tried the Living Faith Church on the same day that a circus was organized in Lagos to bomb in Kaduna. If the mission had been successful, the Muslims would have been blamed.

Instead of admitting the wrong flag, at least the Global Research website reports 42 cases in which officials who have been operating under false flags have approved it. So-called religious leaders began to spread shameful lies, invent interviews, and give a Christian pastor a fictional name. They have some miserable outsiders with battered public image and corruption allegations trying to confuse the grim Facebook profiles. Confirmation of the father’s identity and statements by those who know the terrorist pastor Samuel have broken their lies. Instead of apologizing to the nation, they shamelessly resort to empty rhetoric and remember that names don’t matter and terrorists have no religion!

It is known that Christians in Nigeria use terrorism to blame the Muslims.

“Only cases of failure are known. They commit murder, kidnap and use hideous propaganda to put Nigeria and its Muslim population on the defensive. Its media wing distorts news and reports to reveal and project their Islamophobia, but the unvoiced Muslims have Allah and He is sufficient. The Internet does not forget the following cases of many failed terrorist attacks and false flag operations that Muslims in Nigeria would have been accused of if they were successful:

Christian John Alaku Akpavan was arrested on June 5, 2011, when he attempted to bomb the radio house across from the Abuja International Conference Center.

Ms. Lydia Joseph, a Christian from the State of Bauchi and failed bomber of the St. John Catholic Cathedral, tried to carry out her terrorist act on September 12, 2011.

Augustine Effiong, a Native Christian of the state of Akwa Ibom, carried out a bomb attack on Bayero University in Kano on April 29, 2012.

Emmanuel King, a Christian who disguised as a Muslim and disguised his religious identity, was arrested on December 28, 2011, when he attempted to bomb the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Igbo extraction Christian traders shot a dozen other Igbo businessmen on January 6, 2012 at the Christ Apostolic Church in Adamawa state.

Ms. Ruth, a Christian, tried to bomb the ECWA Kalaring Kaltingo Church in Gombe State on March 12, 2012

About eight Christians were arrested in Bauchi when they tried to bomb the COCIN church on February 26, 2012. Another Christian bomber was lynched the same day (February 26, 2012) when he tried to flee after bombing the COCIN church in Jos.

Christian Gyanet, a Christian police officer, was arrested on April 20, 2014 while trying to bomb the ERCC church in Akwanga Nasarawa state.

Instead of playing the blame game or acting as ethnic irredentists and religious fanatics on the gallery, it is important to support the government in eliminating insecurity in Nigeria. There is no doubt that there is a strong link between poverty, the relentless anti-corruption tsunami and ongoing insecurity in the country.

For this reason, we call on the government to step up its efforts and give the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development enough teeth to alleviate the pain of the poor, the oppressed and the displaced. In other words, we urge the government to provide the Ministry with sufficient resources to take the necessary measures to save life for disadvantaged and unemployed people in the hope that uncertainty can be addressed in this way, to make sense.

We reaffirm that the federal government should now act decisively by declaring the state of emergency to be insecure and by using all of its security and military arsenals to stop the trend. Nigerians unnecessarily die to the satisfaction of the evil political profiteers, ethnic irredentists and pseudo-religious agitators who disguise themselves as religious leaders. All hands must be on deck to stop this ugly trend, since the government’s primary purpose is to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the governed. We are also calling on the federal government to revise and reinvent its security architecture by immediately making security measures across the country more dynamic.

No more Nigerians have to die unnecessarily in Nigeria. The government should urgently use intelligence to uncover the sponsors, beneficiaries and perpetrators of uncertainty in our dear country so that we are not just chasing the shadows. Enough is enough!