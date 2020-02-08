Uncertainty: Nigeria does not belong to any group or person – Sen. Jang

A former presidential candidate, led by the main opposition People’s Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 general election, and former Plateau state governor Senator Jonah Jang, have called on the government at all levels, security forces and interest groups, to rise up and ensure that the country follows of the security challenges that threaten the nation.

He also said the country did not belong to any particular group, adding that no group had the right to a person’s life.

Jang announced this when he spoke to PDP stakeholders at a meeting in Jos, the state capital.

He said, “Nigeria must stand up and make sure that we protect this God-given country called Nigeria.

“Nigeria does not belong to any particular group and no particular group has the right to my life, just as I do not have the right to a person’s life, but I will protect my life as best I can.”

Jang, who was governor of the State of Plateau from 2007 to 2015, said: “We cannot do politics with this crisis, nobody should blame anyone for the crisis, and no one who was governor started the crisis.

“The crisis started during the military regime. It was inherited from the elected governors in turn, including my humble self and governor Lalong.

Instead of looking for a solution to the crisis, politicians sometimes wanted to do politics and make statements like “there was no crisis in my day”.

The former governor has condemned the negligence of young people in various communities in the state who are more responsible and protect their communities, indulging in frivolous activities and thereby making their communities vulnerable.

“I have never advocated that we go against anyone and fight, I have always said we have to find a way to protect ourselves.

Jang, who is also a lifelong member of the PDP Board of Trustees, added: “I think we are all committed to ensuring that security is properly restored at our various locations.

He warned that if nothing was done to secure the people in the villages, they would move to the city as soon as the perpetrators killed them. “After all, they started kidnapping people in their homes.”

“Security concerns us all. We have no excuse to continue to let what happens happen.”

“Yoruba recently launched the Amotekun safety outfit. We have campaigned for the state police if the state police cannot enforce the constitution. People will choose to be the state police, or why don’t we let it happen because people want it, ”he said.

The former legislator, who represented the Senate District of Plateau North in the 8th National Assembly, said: “Bloodshed is like nothing on the plateau and the entire central belt.

However, he said: “We have to work with the government and they also have to work with us to ensure security in the country.”