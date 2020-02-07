Uncertainty: NAF destroys SWAP real estate in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) destroyed connections on Friday that housed terrorists from the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) in Kaza, Ngala Local Government Area, Borno.

The director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that the air attack was carried out on February 5, according to intelligence reports that some ISWAP members had relocated from nearby Tongule, NAN reports ,

He added that reports showed that some ISWAP elements, together with their logistics suppliers, had already built warehouses in a cluster of connections in Kaza.

“The identified location within the settlement was attacked by ATF fighters after confirming intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions that had a significant presence of terrorists.

“This led to the destruction of structures and the neutralization of some ISWAP fighters,” he said.

Daramola assured that the NAF and ground forces will promote the air campaign to shape the northeast battlefield for effective ground and air operations.