Uncertainty: “I am determined to defeat Boko Haram terrorists and bandits” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that his government was determined to fight and defeat terrorism, banditry and all forms of crime in Nigeria.

Buhari made the statement, calling on Nigerians to support and cooperate with security agencies that are ready to defend and maintain the country’s unity.

At a meeting with members of the Nigerian Community Executive Committee in Ethiopia (NICE) in Addis Ababa, the President assured Nigerians at home and abroad that their protection would remain a key priority for his administration and struggles, and corruption and prosperity for Nigerians ,

On economic issues and in doing business in Ethiopia, the Nigerian head of state was informed of the challenges facing some Nigerian companies with investments in the country, particularly the Dangote Group and Lubcon.

In a statement signed by his spokesman and sent to DAILY POST, Garba Shehu Buhari quoted: “I have instructed the relevant ministries to take up these questions in order to resolve all complaints to the Ethiopian authorities amicably.”

Buhari commented on the diaspora vote and responded to a request from NICE leader David Omozuafoh to endorse this, but laws were needed to make it happen.

“I said it strictly that I am not against it. However, you have to persuade the National Assembly to change the relevant laws to make the diaspora election a reality, ”he said.

President Buhari’s security assurance comes only a few days after Boko attacked Haram Auno near Maiduguri, Borno state.

About 30 people were killed in the recent attack by the Boko Haram terrorists.