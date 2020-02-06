Uncertainty: Gbenga Daniel tells the Buhari government what to do next

Former governor Gbenga Daniel from the state of Ogun presented a possible solution to the countless security challenges to the federal government on Thursday.

While speaking on Thursday at a public presentation of a book entitled “Wisdom Nuggets for Everyday Life” in Abeokuta, Daniel called on the federal government to provide employment opportunities for young people to solve insecurity problems.

The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that the book was written by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s special adviser on public communications, Remmy Hazzan.

Daniel added that unemployment remains the greatest threat to Nigeria’s security.

He also urged the government to do more to combat insecurity beyond the use of violence.

“The biggest challenge we currently have in Nigeria is uncertainty. but it is information. What has happened today is a gathering of communicators, and I am particularly happy to join them.

“We have to continuously train our employees. We have to give them quality information, because where information is lacking, all kinds of calamities happen and the nation can be destroyed.

“I think clearly we have not done enough to protect our environment. The way I look at security is more than getting ammunition and chasing ourselves.

“First of all, it has to be ensured that the employees are employed. After that, you can see who the security risk is. For me, creating jobs for our employees is the first thing that is needed to combat insecurity, ”he said.