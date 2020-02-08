Uncertainty: Fani-Kayode reveals why the service chiefs sent their accountants to Gbajabiamila’s subpoena [video]

Femi Fani-Kayode, leader of the Democratic People’s Party (PDP), has considered why the service chiefs sent their accountants to honor the call from the President of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, instead of coming.

In a viral video, the spokesman had expressed complete disappointment at the chiefs’ decision to send their accountants to the Defense Chief of Staff, Chief of Staff, to meet the Joint Defense, Army, Navy, and Air Force House Committees the Navy and Air Force Chief of Staff.

Fani-Kayode claimed that the service chiefs avoided the invitation from Gbajabiamila because they did not feel responsible to a Confederate citizen.

He tweeted: “The House of Representatives spokesman, a son of Oduduwa, is calling the service chiefs (all but one, Northern Muslims) for an important meeting.

“The Service Chiefs refused to show up and instead sent their accountants! The message is clear: we are not accountable to any Southerner! “

At the meeting on Wednesday, the spokesman told service chiefs that Nigerian concern was reason enough to step up efforts to fight banditry, kidnapping and insurgency in the country.

Watch the video where Gbajabiamila complains: