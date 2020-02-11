Uncertainty: Bishop Kukah tears apart Buhari Govt, says nepotism, Clannishness took over the military

Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has described Nigeria as a nation stranded like a ship on the high seas, with no oars and broken navigation aids.

Bishop Kukah reminded the congregation at the funeral mass of seminarian Michael Nnadi in the Good Shepherd Seminary in Kaduna: “We gathered around the remains of Michael, to plead, but also as a solemn witness of the penetrating darkness that hovers over our country.”

Bishop Kukah said: “Today our years of hypocrisy, duplicity, artificial integrity, false piety, empty morality, deception and pharisaism have caught up with us. Nigeria is at a crossroads and its future is in a difficult balance. “

He said: “The immediate family of Michael and the Church have experienced the agonies of brutal, harsh, and senseless abuse of the kidnappers, which show no human feelings.

“This is a solemn moment for the body of Christ. This is the moment for us to decide. This is the moment that separates darkness from light, good from evil. “

He noted with concern: “Nigeria is at a crossroads and its future is precariously in balance. It is time to face the clouds of evil and drive them away that hover above us. “

Bishop recalled that Buhari was elected in 2015 based on his own promises to save Boko Haram.

In a speech to the renowned Policy Think Tank in Chatham House, London, shortly before the elections, Buhari explained to his audience: ‘As a retired general and former head of state, I have always known about our soldiers. They are capable and well educated, patriotic, brave and always ready to do their duty.

“If I am elected president, the world has no reason to worry about Nigeria. Nigeria will return to its stabilizing role in West Africa. We will pay sufficient attention to the well-being of our soldiers inside and outside the service. We will develop adequate and modern weapons and ammunition.

“We will improve information gathering and border controls to stifle Boko Haram’s financial and equipment channels.” We will track terrorism and its causes by initiating comprehensive economic development and promoting infrastructural development. We will always act on time and not allow problems to smolder irresponsibly. And I, Muhammadu Buhari, will always lead from the beginning. ‘ “

Bishop Kukah admitted: “No further comments need be made on this claim. No one in this hall or anywhere in Nigeria doubted the president who campaigned with a tank that was said to be full of integrity and moral integrity.

“Nobody could have imagined that General Buhari, when conquering the presidency, would bring nepotism and insolence to the military and supporting security agencies, that his government would be shaped by a supremassist and divisive policy that would marginalize our country.

“This president has shown the greatest degree of insensitivity to dealing with the rich diversity of our country. He subordinated the greater interests of the country to the hegemonic interests of his fellow believers and clansmen. The impression that is now being made is that for an important and strategic position in Nigeria it is more important today to be a Northern Muslim than a Nigerian. “

Unfortunately, he said: “The noble religion of Islam has intensified in Nigeria today. It has been associated with some of the worst fears among our people. Muslim scholars, traditional rulers and intellectuals continued to shout helplessly, asking for their religion and region to be freed from this chokehold.

“This is because neither Islam nor the North can really benefit from those years that have been consumed by the locusts that this government has released on our land. The Fulani, his innocent relatives, have become the subject of insolence, ridicule, defamation, defamation and defamation. Its north has become one big cemetery, a valley of dry bones, the meanest and most brutal part of our dear country.

“Why did the gods reject this offer? Despite the leadership of the most nepotistic and narcissistic government in known history, there are no answers to the millions of young children on the streets in northern Nigeria. The north still shows the worst signs of poverty, insecurity, stunting, misery and poverty. “

He recalled that His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and the Emir of Kano are the two most powerful traditional and moral leaders in Islam today.

“None of them are happy and they said it so loud and clear. The Sultan recently lamented the tragic consequences that power is in the wrong hands. Muslim clergymen report their fate every day. Now the elders of the north, who believed in 2015 that General Buhari came to redeem the north, turned against the president, ”he added.

Bishop Kukah said of the persecution of Christians in the north: “The persecution of Christians in northern Nigeria is as old as the modern Nigerian state. Their experiences and fears of the Islamic rule in the north are documented in the Willinks Commission report from 1956.

“It was also the reason why they founded a political platform called” Non-Muslim League “. We must all honestly admit that the North Muslim elite has not developed a moral foundation for an appropriate sharing of power with its Christian co-regionalists in recent years.

“We contest at our own expense. By denying Christians land in most northern states, ignoring the systematic destruction of churches over the years, denying Christians adequate recruitment, representation and promotion in the public service, denying grants to local children, marrying or converting Christian women, Christians are threatened Muslim women and prospective converts with death, but make building a harmonious community impossible.

“Building a nation cannot be done without proper representation and effort to create a sense, belonging, and freedom for all members to contribute. This is the window that the Boko Haram killers took advantage of and turned into a door to death. Therefore, killing Christians and destroying Christianity is seen as one of their key tasks. “