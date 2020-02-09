Uncertainty: Army now chases Boko Haram to operational bases, terrorism ends soon – Ndume

Senator, who represents Borno South in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, was optimistic that the war against Boko Haram could soon be over.

Ndume said that the northeast army is currently chasing Boko Haram members into their “enclaves” and operational bases.

The former Senate chairman spoke to journalists on Sunday, announcing that the army had rejected an attack on Kalla near Dabua and chased the terrorists back to their base.

Ndume said the security forces also destroyed insurgent bases in the region.

He said: “On Saturday evening, insurgents from Boko attacked Haram Kalla, a village near Dabua. The local Army Brigade reacted immediately. This time they not only fought back the insurgents, but also followed them up.

The military chased the insurgents until Sunday afternoon. The brigade commander said they chased them into their enclaves and recovered weapons and other dangerous weapons. He said the soldiers also killed many of the insurgents.

“The soldiers are still chasing the Boko Haram insurgents to their permanent bases from which they operate. If the soldiers go on like this, the insurrection will not only be defeated but will come to an end.

“What the soldiers did is remove the roots from a tree. I would like to praise the Nigerian army for responding quickly to the villagers’ emergency call and for calling the Nigerians in a broader sense to intensify the fight against the uprising.

“Other army formations have been ordered not only to repel the insurgents, but to direct the struggle to the insurgent base.

“That also happened in Askira Uba last week when the insurgents went there to attack the people. The armed forces took up the fight and marched wherever they could. “

Ndume’s unveiling comes at a time when Operation Lafiya Dole’s theater squad vowed to end the activities of the terrorist group Boko Haram in the country.

Olusegun Adeniyi, theater commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, made the statement, insisting that terrorists should never conquer part of the country again.