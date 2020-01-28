UNC vs. NC State: Learned three things

After the big win against Miami this weekend, there was little fear that the UNC would have to go to the PNC arena just two days later to take on NC State. It’s probably fair to say that heels fans feared that the wolf pack would be ahead if Cole Anthony showed no signs of returning, but the heels fought fiercely for a 10-point victory that officially saw them in one Winning streak of two games brought.

This game was extremely emotional for a variety of reasons, and no doubt some external emotions were felt in the building even after the tragic accident on Sunday. Now that it’s over and the heels have won, let’s take a look at some takeaways from this swap.

Brandon Robinson is a tough guy

Brandon Robinson has lost a lot this season. After the ankle injuries he suffered a few weeks ago and the car accident, it’s amazing that he can still step onto the pitch. Well, not only did he play last night, he was also thrown out of the game several times. After injuring his ankle again and nailing his ribs several times, B-Rob went on to the point where Tar Heel Nation begged him to simply get out of the game. Instead, he kept fighting because he knew his team needed him and it was one of the most amazing moments of the season.

Since Cole Anthony is still out, Robinson has taken it upon himself to win this team to win the last couple of games. He has transformed into the high-ranking leader the Tar Heels desperately needed, and Roy Williams must be delighted with everything he sees. When Cole Anthony returns, it can become one of the more dangerous setbacks in the ACC if the team finds a way to get used to the fact that his star is back. It doesn’t matter today, but what matters is that Brandon Robinson is as tough as they come, and I tap my hat on him.

Garrison Brooks 2.0

What if I tell you that Garrison Brooks has made a double double in 7 of the last 8 games? What if I also told you that the last time he didn’t hit Virginia in the double digits and only shot five shots in that game? If you’re like me, you’ve read your jaws down at least a little while reading these numbers. The Junior Big Man has a crack in the conference game this season and is on average more than twice as high as the average of last season. What’s even more impressive is that his efficiency hasn’t suffered much since he’s currently shooting a 54.1% clip for the season compared to 57.4% last season.

The production of Brooks was just as necessary as the knowledge that he could accommodate most of the types he was competing against. It’s a strange change considering that last year you would argue that his size hampers his ability to do the job, but since then he has diversified his shooting portfolio in a way that makes it difficult for defenders to deal with him deal. Not to mention that he now spends a lot more time in the power forward position, which is his natural point. He and Bacot did a great job of taking advantage of their paint jobs. At Bacot, this game was a little crazy for him. He made 2 of his 10 attempts, but also 7 of his 11 free throws, so he was able to produce as big men should if their shot didn’t fire, which comes as close to the line as possible.

It’s really exciting to see how this team finds out, but it’s even more exciting to see what Brooks has done this season. The best part? We have another year with him. Maybe the basketball gods aren’t that cruel after all.

NC State fans are the worst

Let’s take a moment: As I mentioned, Brandon Robinson has left the game several times due to injuries. If you consider who the UNC is playing against and how close the team is, you could imagine that everyone in the building knows exactly what Robinson went through and is more sympathetic to what happened. Unfortunately, the poisonous fans showed themselves at their worst and booed Brandon Robinson when he left the court after being killed twice. It gets worse: Ross Martin from Carolina tweeted that you could hear a fan shouting something extremely inappropriate about the tarnished and battered tar sales:

An adult N.C. state fan (with his children by his side) yells at Brandon Robinson to hurt himself again.

Noble people here!

– Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) January 28, 2020

Unfortunately it gets worse:

Has anyone heard a woman call Brandon Robinson “get up off the floor” after his injury? Or just me …?

– Suzanne (@ TarHeelGirl93) January 28, 2020

What I’m going to say may not be fair to apply to an entire fan base, but let’s face it: we all knew something like this would show up when Robinson went under. We just lost one of the best basketball players of all time in a helicopter crash, and less than 48 hours later, adults mock an injured college basketball player who also had an accident. He just survived. This is the single most disgusting behavior I’ve ever seen in a fan base, and to say these people should be ashamed is far too kind.

We are sports fans because we are passionate, competitive people who want to win against the competition. State fans have pushed this alleged rivalry too far because of their own misery of not having won a conference title in more than 20 years, and they have to step back and put their lives in perspective. I hate Duke, of course, but it is bad if one of his players is injured, and I would never do that. No matter which team you choose, who would dare to hurt a college student again, you don’t deserve to do sports. Period. There is no room for such disgusting behavior in non-martial arts, and even there is a line drawn in the sand that should never be crossed.

After getting rid of this inconvenience, let’s conclude positively: last night’s win brought Roy Williams as many wins in the PNC arena as Kevin Keatts currently as NC State head coach. What a time to be alive.

Go heels!