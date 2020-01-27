UNC vs NC State game thread

The UNC basketball team finally had a win in 2020 against a low-injury Miami team on Saturday. It was good that everyone saw the ball go into the basket and that the team won for the first time in what felt like forever.

Tonight is a bigger deal. Roy Williams hates losing against NC State and NC State loves winning against UNC. The Tar Heels would rather do nothing than achieve two wins in a row, especially at the expense of the wolf pack. Unfortunately, they are still understaffed. In addition to Cole Anthony, who is still outside, Jeremiah Francis is outside.

Hopefully Brandon Robinson can continue his hot shoot now that he can play again. He was a big part of the offense, especially from the depths, and his absence was painfully missed against Virginia Tech.

As always, we’ll be back with a full summary of events after the game. See you…

Go heels!