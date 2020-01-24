UNC vs. Miami: Three things to keep in mind

The North Carolina Tar Heels were again facing the much needed victory. However, this group failed when it mattered, and Carolina now faces an unprecedented loss of six consecutive ACCs. If the UNC cannot defeat Miami at the Smith Center tomorrow, the suffering can go on for a long time, especially since key players are still in street clothes or play less than 100 percent.

There have been some notable improvements against Virginia Tech, especially compared to the previous game. However, the Tar Heels have found a way to lose a game that was intended for them. Considering the results of the last game and a similar lineup, there are three things to consider against the hurricanes tomorrow.

Will Justin Pierce show another solid performance?

After Brandon Robinson was still sick from his car accident, Justin Pierce got the go-ahead against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. Pierce took the opportunity and scored 15 points in 6-10 shots, including 3-5 from a 3-point range. His three long-distance connections were particularly important in the absence of Robinson. Pierce’s shot selection was much better and his 60 percent performance demonstrated his efficiency.

Is Pierce better when he has time to find a rhythm of attack than having to act on him immediately from the bank? It definitely seemed that way on Wednesday night. If Robinson can’t compete on Saturday or is still well below 100 percent, Pierce can count on the start. Let’s see if those early minutes make the difference again.

Keep On Keepin ‘On

In the first half against Virginia Tech, Carolina had had offensive successes and moments of high defensive pressure, when the Hokies was only 4:15 out of the three-point range. The story changed in the second half. After 26 points in the first half, UNC only managed 14 points in the second half. In defense, the Carolina defenders VT found their rhythm and scored seven three.

The tar heels must find a way to maintain success in the course of a game.

When the Hokies defense began to double Garrison Brooks, the guards finally gave up the internal attack. At the end of the game and during overtime, Brooks’ individual effort was to play inside. In those situations where what didn’t work before no longer works, this team has given up their offensive game plan and allowed opponents to dictate the game on the half-field. This leads to poor shot choices, quick attempts and no offensive rebounds. At the same time, it is bleeding into their defense efforts.

That is certainly easier said than done and the chair wagons have no answer here. If the lineup is so thin and something works, the tar heels need to find a way to enforce and maintain those successes.

Learn to quit

The Clemson and Virginia Tech games were stunning because they could have been won. Down the track there were bone-headed games, missed opportunities and a lack of clarity on the sidelines. This team will take a step forward no matter what lineup is on the field if they can win a tight one at the end.

Miami has had a tough schedule in the past two weeks and is in a vulnerable position. The Tar Heels are back on their home pitch in the most profitable game for the foreseeable future. And most likely this will be another tight game. Carolina has to find a way to find the late trail and keep it.

Coach Roy Williams said this team had to “be rewarded a little” after the Virginia Tech aftermath. The best reward and greatest learning moment is a win in a highly competitive game.

Can the Tar Heels earn this victory tomorrow?