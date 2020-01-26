UNC vs Miami: learned three things

Finally!

North Carolina returned to the winning streak yesterday after defeating Miami Hurricanes 94-71. It was fun, confidence-building, cathartic, and an important milestone in the history of college basketball. Roy Williams overtook Dean Smith with 880 overall wins and UNC is no longer the only occupant in last place in the ACC. This season is so weird.

Enough small talk. Here are three things we learned yesterday.

Point guards are important

Anyone who has rolled their eyes at the impact * a * player can have on a team must take a close look at yesterday’s game. Yes, Miami only attracted six scholarship holders, but one of them wasn’t starting point keeper Chris Lykes. The Junior Point Guard scored an average of 15.7 points per game, but missed yesterday’s game with an injury.

Would Miami have won if Lykes had played? Probably not, but it would certainly have been more competitive as the heels still gave 0.95 points per ball while on the offensive they gave 1.29 points per ball. It’s a fair bet that Lykes’ presence would have softened what ended up being looted. Anyone who has seen Jim Larranaga’s squads trigger UNC attacks over the years knows the importance of Lykes or other Hurricane Point Guards.

In the meantime, UNC has promoted four different players to the point guard and is still waiting for Cole Anthony to return. They have double-digit leads on three of their six conference losses. Until yesterday, they hadn’t held an ACC competitor with less than 1.0 PPP since their defeat in Virginia. Even with all the other injuries during the season, it is not unrealistic to believe that heels with healthy Anthony are at least four games better.

For the first time in the entire season, Carolina could see other teams fighting without a point guard. Perspective, people.

Trust is contagious

Brandon Robinson obviously lit the scoreboard as he went 6-10 behind. The rest of the team was 4-13 from the depth. That may not seem great, but five different paragraphs hit a three-pointer. Robinson, Andrew Platek, Justin Pierce, Christian Keeling and Leaky Black all contributed to this. That’s a season high: At The Heels, five players had also scored a three point against Gonzaga.

This somewhat limited success helped other aspects of shooting. Even though Miami was forced into a 2-3 zone, the heels moved faster. Passports raced around the square. Open attempts went through the tire. They ended up on the edge. Off-the-ball movement was carried out with urgency. You could just see a difference in behavior, body language and overall game.

The result was between 30 and 46 (65.5%) within the arch and between 40 and 69 (58%) above the floor. Both were seasonal highs. Any other year we could shrug our shoulders given the status of the opposing team. Enjoy it instead and hope that some players can build on it as the schedule gets tougher.

UNC fans are lucky

Roy Williams has finally won his 880th victory. As all UNC fans know, he’s a game before Dean Smith’s career. Over half of these victories, 462, went to Chapel Hill during the Williams stint. Dean and Roy have had 1,371 victories (and this also applies to them) in 53 years as head coach of the UNC.

Since Dean Smith took over the program, the program has lost exactly two seasons. The first was Smith’s opening season from 1961 to 1962, when the future legend dealt with NCAA sanctions and an off-season ban. The other season was 2001-02 when Matt Doherty struggled to rebuild the program in his vision.

59 seasons. Only 2 records lost.

It is absolutely crazy.

This year has been frustrating, but university sports is a cruel profession. For a career that relies solely on the minds of 18 to 22 year olds, a psychiatric and / or psychological exam should likely be required. For more than half a century, two coaches in one sport have dominated the UNC. In fact, four of the last five UNC coaches have reached the final four. Won three national titles.

There was no fanfare after the game, and on Monday the N.C. State. Roy and the team focus on getting 500 again. On the one hand, there is no reason to celebrate to take fourth place on the all-time winning list. It is clear that the coaches and players treat this as usual. On the other hand, leaving a real coaching legend for career success is not an unpleasant event.

Regardless of what’s going to happen the rest of the season, it’s worth leaning back and seeing how lucky we are.

There are better days ahead.