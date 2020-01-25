UNC vs Miami game thread

Stop if you’ve heard that before, but the UNC will be a little bit less against Miami today. Freshman Point Guard Jeremiah Francis is not going to compete against the hurricanes today, which may have something to do with the excruciating knee pain he’s been dealing with in the past few weeks.

However, Miami is not without its own staff. Chris Lykes, her small but powerful guardian, will also not play in today’s game. Lykes is definitely one of the best players in Miami, so it’s a big loss for them.

Carolina is still looking for her first win in 2020. It was a big climb when she lost five times in a row and nine of her last eleven games. Hopefully today is all about. As much as we all need it to feel better about the state of affairs, you know the team needs it even more.

As always, we’ll be back with a full summary of events after the game. See you…

Go heels!