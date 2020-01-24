UNC Recruiting: week of January 20th

Basketball is in high season right now, but Roy Williams still has time to recruit. The football season has just ended and high schoolers are pretty much inaccessible, but Mack Brown ensures that he stays at the forefront in the class 2021 minds. Both coaches released some important news this week. Combined with some reviews, we have a rather meaty recruit candidate this week. Let us begin:
- You may have seen Al’s article earlier this week about Grayson Atkins, the FCS all-American place kicker for Furman last year, who is just moving to UNC for the 2020 season. Check it out if you don’t have it. There is a lot of good information about Atkins there. Mack Brown was not yet finished with his special teams: On Tuesday, he also got a high school engagement from a place kicker:
According to Tar Heel Illustrated, Burnette will be a preferred companion and will likely take Jonathan Kim’s place on the list. Burnette has some qualifications and is number 19 in Chris Sailer’s 2020 kicker ranking, so the weekly kicker competition in 2020 could be a little tougher than in 2019.
- The changes in the leaderboard are reflected below. It is noteworthy, however, that defensive attacker Clyde Pinder Jr. earned his fourth star on the 247 Composite with the recent Rivals ranking update. This is good news for UNC as the team loses both start DTs from the 2019 season and does not currently have a lot of experience.
- Perhaps you also saw our post on Monday about Caleb Hood, Errol’s son, who committed to the UNC. He is the second player in class 2021 to announce his desire to be a heel. It will be surprising if he doesn’t get a chance to play quarterback, because otherwise he would probably have pretended to be a school that would let him play quarterback, but the fact that Jay Bateman was his recruiting manager probably speaks for a defensive back or linebacker future ,
UNC Football 2020 commitments
Surname
position
height
Weight
rating
position rank
school
place
status
Desmond Evans
DE / LB
6’6
240
4 stars
3
Lee County
Sanford, NC
Signed
Myles Murphy
DE / DT
6’4
280
4 stars
7
Dudley
Greensboro, NC
Signed
Jacolby Criswell
dtQB
6’1
218
4 stars
10
Morrilton
Morrilton, AR
registered
Ja’Qurious Conley
S
6’2
190
4 stars
12
north side
Jacksonville, NC
Signed
Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DT
6’5
266
4 stars
14
Providence day
Charlotte, NC
registered
Cameron Roseman-Sinclair
DB
6’0
183
4 stars
25
Myers Park
Charlotte, NC
Signed
Josh Downs
WR
5’10
165
4 stars
25
North Gwinnett
Suwanee, GA
registered
Clyde Pinder Jr
DT
6’0
303
4 stars
31
Armwood
Seffner, FL
Signed
John Copenhaver
TE
6’3
210
3 stars
16
Roswell
Roswell, GA
registered
Ethan West
ILB
6’4
225
3 stars
24
Cosby
Midlothian, VA
Signed
Kendall Karr
TE
6’4
230
3 stars
27
Stuart W. Cramer
Cramerton, NC
registered
Jefferson Boaz
ATH
6’8
230
3 stars
40
East Surry
Pilot Mountain, NC
Signed
Trey Zimmerman
OT
6’6
294
3 stars
47
Roswell
Roswell, GA
registered
A.J. Beatty
DE
6’5
250
3 stars
47
Central Catholic
Pittsburgh, PA
Signed
Jonathan Adorno
OG
6’4
290
3 stars
50
Rolesville
Rolesville, NC
registered
Cayden Baker
OT
6’6
260
3 stars
52
Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL
Signed
Cedrick Gray
OLB
6’2
190
3 stars
55
Ardrey Kell
Charlotte, NC
registered
Elijah Green
RB
5’10
190
3 stars
55
Trinity Catholic
Roswell, GA
Signed
D.J. Jones
RB
5’11
190
3 stars
57
pine forest
Fayetteville, NC
registered
Ray Rose
WR
6’1
204
3 stars
65
South Point
Belmont, NC
Signed
Kaimon Rucker
DE
6’1
243
3 stars
77
Hart County
Hartwell, GA
Signed
Malik McGowan
OG
6’4
315
3 stars
84
Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte, NC
Signed
Elijah Burris
RB
5’10
210
3 stars
87
Mountain Island Charter
Mount Holly, NC
Tylee Craft
WR
6’4
170
3 stars
126
Sumter
Sumter, SC
registered
Jayden Chalmers
CB
5’11
160
3 stars
140
Lee County
Sanford, NC
Signed
Stephen Gosnell
WR
6’2
200
3 stars
141
East Surry
Pilot Mountain, NC
registered
- Roy Williams submitted his fifth offer for the 2021 class to the wing guard Trevor Keels in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday evening. In many ways, this is a milestone for the class: it is Williams’ first offer to a non-elite player in the class after his first four top 10 players, maybe top 5 players. It is his first offering in one of his traditional recruitment areas (Washington, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Tennessee have no particularly notable recent tar heel stories). To me, this is a sign that Williams is now fully focused on 2021 and identifying the guys he chooses based on style, fit and type, while the first four deals were just his care with some of the best players in the class he didn’t fall behind.
- Nevertheless, he won’t leave it entirely behind in 2020. It has been reported that over the past few weeks, he has seen both Ziaire Williams and Kerwin Walton, the two non-committed players with UNC offers in the 2020 class. No scholarship is currently available, but it is Roy’s job to manage a roster. So I’m sure he knows what he’s doing.
UNC basketball 2020 commitments
Surname
position
height
Weight
rating
National ranking
school
place
status
Day’Ron Sharpe
C
6’10
246
5 Stars
14
Montverde Academy
Winterville, NC (hometown)
Signed
Walker Kessler
C
7’0
245
5 Stars
16
Woodward Academy
Atlanta, GA
Signed
Caleb love
PG
6’3
170
5 Stars
21
Christian Brothers College
St. Louis, MO
Signed
Puff Johnson
SF
6’7
185
4 stars
46
Hillcrest Prep
Coraopolis, PA (hometown)
Signed
R.J. Davis
PG
5’11
165
4 stars
58
Archbishop Stepinac
White Plains, NY
Signed
UNC Basketball 2021 Offers
Surname
position
height
Weight
rating
National ranking
school
place
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
SF
6’8
190
5 Stars
2
Hamilton
Sussex, WI
Paolo Banchero
PF
6’9
235
5 Stars
3
O Dea
Seattle, WA
Chet Holmgren
C
7’0
190
5 Stars
4
Minnehaha Academy
Minneapolis, MN
Kennedy Chandler
PG
6’1
160
5 Stars
15
Briarcrest Christian
Memphis, TN
Trevor Keels
SG
6’5
210
4 stars
35
Catholic Paul VI
Fairfax, VA