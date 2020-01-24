UNC Recruiting: week of January 20th

Basketball is in high season right now, but Roy Williams still has time to recruit. The football season has just ended and high schoolers are pretty much inaccessible, but Mack Brown ensures that he stays at the forefront in the class 2021 minds. Both coaches released some important news this week. Combined with some reviews, we have a rather meaty recruit candidate this week. Let us begin:

You may have seen Al’s article earlier this week about Grayson Atkins, the FCS all-American place kicker for Furman last year, who is just moving to UNC for the 2020 season. Check it out if you don’t have it. There is a lot of good information about Atkins there. Mack Brown was not yet finished with his special teams: On Tuesday, he also got a high school engagement from a place kicker:

According to Tar Heel Illustrated, Burnette will be a preferred companion and will likely take Jonathan Kim’s place on the list. Burnette has some qualifications and is number 19 in Chris Sailer’s 2020 kicker ranking, so the weekly kicker competition in 2020 could be a little tougher than in 2019.

The changes in the leaderboard are reflected below. It is noteworthy, however, that defensive attacker Clyde Pinder Jr. earned his fourth star on the 247 Composite with the recent Rivals ranking update. This is good news for UNC as the team loses both start DTs from the 2019 season and does not currently have a lot of experience.

Perhaps you also saw our post on Monday about Caleb Hood, Errol’s son, who committed to the UNC. He is the second player in class 2021 to announce his desire to be a heel. It will be surprising if he doesn’t get a chance to play quarterback, because otherwise he would probably have pretended to be a school that would let him play quarterback, but the fact that Jay Bateman was his recruiting manager probably speaks for a defensive back or linebacker future ,

UNC Football 2020 commitments

Surname

position

height

Weight

rating

position rank

school

place

status

Desmond Evans

DE / LB

6’6

240

4 stars

3

Lee County

Sanford, NC

Signed

Myles Murphy

DE / DT

6’4

280

4 stars

7

Dudley

Greensboro, NC

Signed

Jacolby Criswell

dtQB

6’1

218

4 stars

10

Morrilton

Morrilton, AR

registered

Ja’Qurious Conley

S

6’2

190

4 stars

12

north side

Jacksonville, NC

Signed

Kedrick Bingley-Jones

DT

6’5

266

4 stars

14

Providence day

Charlotte, NC

registered

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair

DB

6’0

183

4 stars

25

Myers Park

Charlotte, NC

Signed

Josh Downs

WR

5’10

165

4 stars

25

North Gwinnett

Suwanee, GA

registered

Clyde Pinder Jr

DT

6’0

303

4 stars

31

Armwood

Seffner, FL

Signed

John Copenhaver

TE

6’3

210

3 stars

16

Roswell

Roswell, GA

registered

Ethan West

ILB

6’4

225

3 stars

24

Cosby

Midlothian, VA

Signed

Kendall Karr

TE

6’4

230

3 stars

27

Stuart W. Cramer

Cramerton, NC

registered

Jefferson Boaz

ATH

6’8

230

3 stars

40

East Surry

Pilot Mountain, NC

Signed

Trey Zimmerman

OT

6’6

294

3 stars

47

Roswell

Roswell, GA

registered

A.J. Beatty

DE

6’5

250

3 stars

47

Central Catholic

Pittsburgh, PA

Signed

Jonathan Adorno

OG

6’4

290

3 stars

50

Rolesville

Rolesville, NC

registered

Cayden Baker

OT

6’6

260

3 stars

52

Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL

Signed

Cedrick Gray

OLB

6’2

190

3 stars

55

Ardrey Kell

Charlotte, NC

registered

Elijah Green

RB

5’10

190

3 stars

55

Trinity Catholic

Roswell, GA

Signed

D.J. Jones

RB

5’11

190

3 stars

57

pine forest

Fayetteville, NC

registered

Ray Rose

WR

6’1

204

3 stars

65

South Point

Belmont, NC

Signed

Kaimon Rucker

DE

6’1

243

3 stars

77

Hart County

Hartwell, GA

Signed

Malik McGowan

OG

6’4

315

3 stars

84

Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte, NC

Signed

Elijah Burris

RB

5’10

210

3 stars

87

Mountain Island Charter

Mount Holly, NC

Tylee Craft

WR

6’4

170

3 stars

126

Sumter

Sumter, SC

registered

Jayden Chalmers

CB

5’11

160

3 stars

140

Lee County

Sanford, NC

Signed

Stephen Gosnell

WR

6’2

200

3 stars

141

East Surry

Pilot Mountain, NC

registered

Roy Williams submitted his fifth offer for the 2021 class to the wing guard Trevor Keels in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday evening. In many ways, this is a milestone for the class: it is Williams’ first offer to a non-elite player in the class after his first four top 10 players, maybe top 5 players. It is his first offering in one of his traditional recruitment areas (Washington, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Tennessee have no particularly notable recent tar heel stories). To me, this is a sign that Williams is now fully focused on 2021 and identifying the guys he chooses based on style, fit and type, while the first four deals were just his care with some of the best players in the class he didn’t fall behind.

Nevertheless, he won’t leave it entirely behind in 2020. It has been reported that over the past few weeks, he has seen both Ziaire Williams and Kerwin Walton, the two non-committed players with UNC offers in the 2020 class. No scholarship is currently available, but it is Roy’s job to manage a roster. So I’m sure he knows what he’s doing.

UNC basketball 2020 commitments

Surname

position

height

Weight

rating

National ranking

school

place

status

Day’Ron Sharpe

C

6’10

246

5 Stars

14

Montverde Academy

Winterville, NC (hometown)

Signed

Walker Kessler

C

7’0

245

5 Stars

16

Woodward Academy

Atlanta, GA

Signed

Caleb love

PG

6’3

170

5 Stars

21

Christian Brothers College

St. Louis, MO

Signed

Puff Johnson

SF

6’7

185

4 stars

46

Hillcrest Prep

Coraopolis, PA (hometown)

Signed

R.J. Davis

PG

5’11

165

4 stars

58

Archbishop Stepinac

White Plains, NY

Signed

UNC Basketball 2021 Offers

Surname

position

height

Weight

rating

National ranking

school

place

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

SF

6’8

190

5 Stars

2

Hamilton

Sussex, WI

Paolo Banchero

PF

6’9

235

5 Stars

3

O Dea

Seattle, WA

Chet Holmgren

C

7’0

190

5 Stars

4

Minnehaha Academy

Minneapolis, MN

Kennedy Chandler

PG

6’1

160

5 Stars

15

Briarcrest Christian

Memphis, TN

Trevor Keels

SG

6’5

210

4 stars

35

Catholic Paul VI

Fairfax, VA