UNC Recruiting: Roy Williams offers five-star Chet Holmgren in 2021

Welcome to this week’s UNC recruitment update! Roy Williams has been on the recruitment page since last week when he visited a prospect and also visited / offered another. When it comes to football, a top ten list has put the Tar Heels in the top five, and of course that means Mack Brown has to compete against an elite competition to win the recruitment battle. We also have some news to report from a recent commit. So let’s get started straight away.

Soccer

Payton Page, a five-star defender from 2021, announced on Twitter last Saturday that he had reduced his list of schools to five. Here are the schools he chose:

First of all, it is great news for the program that UNC is on the top five. While the 2020 class put together by Mack Brown was a huge step forward, according to 247Sports Composite, they couldn’t achieve a five-star prospectus. The good news is that Page is an in-state perspective, and Mack Brown and his staff have done an excellent job of convincing the players to stay at home. The bad news, however, is that Clemson is by far the fiercest competition, as tigers are currently given a 66% chance of landing Page, according to 247Sports Crystal Ball. We’ll see how everything goes, and we hope that the 2020 season will improve enough to show players that this team can fight for an ACC title, and maybe even more.

UNC Football 2020 commitments

Surname

position

height

Weight

rating

position rank

school

place

status

Surname

position

height

Weight

rating

position rank

school

place

status

Desmond Evans

DE / LB

6’6

240

4 stars

2

Lee County

Sanford, NC

Signed

Myles Murphy

DE / DT

6’4

280

4 stars

6

Dudley

Greensboro, NC

Signed

Jacolby Criswell

QB

6’1

218

4 stars

11

Morrilton

Morrilton, AR

Signed

Kedrick Bingley-Jones

DT

6’5

266

4 stars

13

Providence day

Charlotte, NC

Signed

Ja’Qurious Conley

S

6’2

190

4 stars

13

north side

Jacksonville, NC

Signed

John Copenhaver

TE

6’3

210

3 stars

16

Roswell

Roswell, GA

Signed

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair

DB

6’0

183

4 stars

23

Myers Park

Charlotte, NC

Signed

Ethan West

ILB

6’4

225

3 stars

24

Cosby

Midlothian, VA

Signed

Kendall Karr

TE

6’4

230

3 stars

28

Stuart W. Cramer

Cramerton, NC

Signed

Josh Downs

WR

5’10

165

4 stars

36

North Gwinnett

Suwanee, GA

Signed

Clyde Pinder Jr

DT

6’0

303

3 stars

40

Armwood

Seffner, FL

Signed

Jefferson Boaz

ATH

6’8

230

3 stars

40

East Surry

Pilot Mountain, NC

Signed

Trey Zimmerman

OT

6’6

294

3 stars

47

Roswell

Roswell, GA

Signed

A.J. Beatty

DE

6’5

250

3 stars

48

Central Catholic

Pittsburgh, PA

Signed

Jonathan Adorno

OG

6’4

290

3 stars

50

Rolesville

Rolesville, NC

Signed

Cayden Baker

OT

6’6

260

3 stars

52

Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL

Signed

Cedrick Gray

OLB

6’2

190

3 stars

56

Ardrey Kell

Charlotte, NC

Signed

D.J. Jones

RB

5’11

190

3 stars

57

pine forest

Fayetteville, NC

Signed

Elijah Green

RB

5’10

190

3 stars

64

Trinity Catholic

Roswell, GA

Signed

Ray Rose

WR

6’1

204

3 stars

66

South Point

Belmont, NC

Signed

Kaimon Rucker

DE

6’1

243

3 stars

78

Hart County

Hartwell, GA

Signed

Malik McGowan

OG

6’4

315

3 stars

85

Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte, NC

Signed

Elijah Burris

RB

5’10

210

3 stars

87

Mountain Island Charter

Mount Holly, NC

Tylee Craft

WR

6’4

170

3 stars

126

Sumter

Sumter, SC

Signed

Jayden Chalmers

CB

5’11

160

3 stars

140

Lee County

Sanford, NC

Signed

Stephen Gosnell

WR

6’2

200

3 stars

141

East Surry

Pilot Mountain, NC

Signed

basketball

Last weekend, 2020, R.J. Davis played two games in three days to win the Westchester High School title. He was unable to complete the task in the Friday game against St. Raymond because he ended the game with 23 of the 54 points he needed. However, he was able to prevail against Rutgers Prep after finishing the game with 32 points on Sunday. Davis now has 2,121 career points in front of him, which should give Tar Heel fans a lot of hope in the future as this year’s team has major problems producing aggressively.

The 2021 five-star profile announced on Friday last Friday that he had chosen the last ten schools that he will focus on for the rest of his recruitment process. North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan, Memphis, Tennessee, State of Florida, South Carolina, and Ole Miss are the schools that did the editing, which isn’t a particularly surprising list for the country’s second-best point guard. Given the momentum the heels have built in recruiting point guards since they have landed Coby White, Cole Anthony and Caleb Love in successive years, at least one has to be cautiously optimistic about their chances of doing the job here. However, the competition is pretty tough, so Chandler will definitely be a key player to watch for in 2021.

On Tuesday, Roy Williams and his staff went on the recruiting path again to take a look at a new perspective for class 2021:

Add another great coach to this list: Roy Williams from North Carolina and an assistant will see Caleb Furst that evening, a source @Stockrisers said.

Tar Heels have shown interest recently. https://t.co/hDdPdEcVMz

– Jake (@jakeweingarten), January 14, 2020

Caleb Furst is a four-star power striker from Fort Wayne, IN, and currently plays for Blackhawk Christian School. At the moment, the schools involved in his recruitment process are mostly big ten schools, with current favorite states Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Purdue being tracked along with Virginia and Butler. If Williams decides to offer Furst, it could shake the Spartan’s boat, considering how many minutes UNC could give him after Garrison Brooks graduated next spring.

Finally, Roy Williams also visited the five-star Chet Holmgren center in 2021, which led to a scholarship offer. Holmgren is the fourth best player in the country and the best available center in class 2021. The Minnesota resident is a 7 footer with a reputation for being a shooter and a ball handler, which provides a very unique perspective and benefits the Tar Heels could come when you consider that they didn’t have much of tall men of that particular nature.

Here’s what the 247Sports recruitment staff said about Holmgren:

“For a 7-foot rider, Holmgren moves remarkably well, and he has the rare ability of a man his size to influence the game with his shooting and offensive versatility,” wrote the 247Sports staff in October. “He handles the ball well, has a very good grip on the basket with both hands and is an effective long-range shooter. In keeping with his offensive performance, Holmgren affects the game despite his lack of strength, length and ability to ward off shots. Over the past two years, Holmgren has made great strides in its development and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down. “

Holmgren currently has offerings from Minnesota, Gonzaga, Purdue, Texas, Baylor, Kansas and many others. The 247Sports Crystal Ball has currently listed it as a favorite for Minnesota, but there is still a long way to go in its recruitment process. If Day’Ron Sharpe and / or Walker Kessler opt for the 2021-22 season, adding a player like Holmgren could give the heels an extremely dangerous and versatile forecourt that would pose many problems for the ACC opposition.

UNC basketball 2020 commitments

Surname

position

height

Weight

rating

National ranking

school

place

status

Surname

position

height

Weight

rating

National ranking

school

place

status

Day’Ron Sharpe

C

6’10

246

5 Stars

14

Montverde Academy

Winterville, NC (hometown)

Signed

Walker Kessler

C

7’0

245

5 Stars

16

Woodward Academy

Atlanta, GA

Signed

Caleb love

PG

6’3

170

5 Stars

21

Christian Brothers College

St. Louis, MO

Signed

Puff Johnson

SF

6’7

185

4 stars

46

Hillcrest Prep

Coraopolis, PA (hometown)

Signed

R.J. Davis

PG

5’11

165

4 stars

58

Archbishop Stepinac

White Plains, NY

Signed

UNC Basketball 2021 Offers

Surname

position

height

Weight

rating

National ranking

school

place

Surname

position

height

Weight

rating

National ranking

school

place

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

SF

6’8

190

5 Stars

2

Hamilton

Sussex, WI

Paolo Banchero

PF

6’9

235

5 Stars

3

O Dea

Seattle, WA

Chet Holmgren

C

7’0

190

5 Stars

4

Minnehaha Academy

Minneapolis, MN

Kennedy Chandler

PG

6’1

160

5 Stars

15

Briarcrest Christian

Memphis, TN