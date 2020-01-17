UNC Recruiting: Roy Williams offers five-star Chet Holmgren in 2021

Welcome to this week’s UNC recruitment update! Roy Williams has been on the recruitment page since last week when he visited a prospect and also visited / offered another. When it comes to football, a top ten list has put the Tar Heels in the top five, and of course that means Mack Brown has to compete against an elite competition to win the recruitment battle. We also have some news to report from a recent commit. So let’s get started straight away.
Soccer
- Payton Page, a five-star defender from 2021, announced on Twitter last Saturday that he had reduced his list of schools to five. Here are the schools he chose:
First of all, it is great news for the program that UNC is on the top five. While the 2020 class put together by Mack Brown was a huge step forward, according to 247Sports Composite, they couldn’t achieve a five-star prospectus. The good news is that Page is an in-state perspective, and Mack Brown and his staff have done an excellent job of convincing the players to stay at home. The bad news, however, is that Clemson is by far the fiercest competition, as tigers are currently given a 66% chance of landing Page, according to 247Sports Crystal Ball. We’ll see how everything goes, and we hope that the 2020 season will improve enough to show players that this team can fight for an ACC title, and maybe even more.
UNC Football 2020 commitments
Surname
position
height
Weight
rating
position rank
school
place
status
Desmond Evans
DE / LB
6’6
240
4 stars
2
Lee County
Sanford, NC
Signed
Myles Murphy
DE / DT
6’4
280
4 stars
6
Dudley
Greensboro, NC
Signed
Jacolby Criswell
QB
6’1
218
4 stars
11
Morrilton
Morrilton, AR
Signed
Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DT
6’5
266
4 stars
13
Providence day
Charlotte, NC
Signed
Ja’Qurious Conley
S
6’2
190
4 stars
13
north side
Jacksonville, NC
Signed
John Copenhaver
TE
6’3
210
3 stars
16
Roswell
Roswell, GA
Signed
Cameron Roseman-Sinclair
DB
6’0
183
4 stars
23
Myers Park
Charlotte, NC
Signed
Ethan West
ILB
6’4
225
3 stars
24
Cosby
Midlothian, VA
Signed
Kendall Karr
TE
6’4
230
3 stars
28
Stuart W. Cramer
Cramerton, NC
Signed
Josh Downs
WR
5’10
165
4 stars
36
North Gwinnett
Suwanee, GA
Signed
Clyde Pinder Jr
DT
6’0
303
3 stars
40
Armwood
Seffner, FL
Signed
Jefferson Boaz
ATH
6’8
230
3 stars
40
East Surry
Pilot Mountain, NC
Signed
Trey Zimmerman
OT
6’6
294
3 stars
47
Roswell
Roswell, GA
Signed
A.J. Beatty
DE
6’5
250
3 stars
48
Central Catholic
Pittsburgh, PA
Signed
Jonathan Adorno
OG
6’4
290
3 stars
50
Rolesville
Rolesville, NC
Signed
Cayden Baker
OT
6’6
260
3 stars
52
Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL
Signed
Cedrick Gray
OLB
6’2
190
3 stars
56
Ardrey Kell
Charlotte, NC
Signed
D.J. Jones
RB
5’11
190
3 stars
57
pine forest
Fayetteville, NC
Signed
Elijah Green
RB
5’10
190
3 stars
64
Trinity Catholic
Roswell, GA
Signed
Ray Rose
WR
6’1
204
3 stars
66
South Point
Belmont, NC
Signed
Kaimon Rucker
DE
6’1
243
3 stars
78
Hart County
Hartwell, GA
Signed
Malik McGowan
OG
6’4
315
3 stars
85
Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte, NC
Signed
Elijah Burris
RB
5’10
210
3 stars
87
Mountain Island Charter
Mount Holly, NC
Tylee Craft
WR
6’4
170
3 stars
126
Sumter
Sumter, SC
Signed
Jayden Chalmers
CB
5’11
160
3 stars
140
Lee County
Sanford, NC
Signed
Stephen Gosnell
WR
6’2
200
3 stars
141
East Surry
Pilot Mountain, NC
Signed
basketball
- Last weekend, 2020, R.J. Davis played two games in three days to win the Westchester High School title. He was unable to complete the task in the Friday game against St. Raymond because he ended the game with 23 of the 54 points he needed. However, he was able to prevail against Rutgers Prep after finishing the game with 32 points on Sunday. Davis now has 2,121 career points in front of him, which should give Tar Heel fans a lot of hope in the future as this year’s team has major problems producing aggressively.
- The 2021 five-star profile announced on Friday last Friday that he had chosen the last ten schools that he will focus on for the rest of his recruitment process. North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan, Memphis, Tennessee, State of Florida, South Carolina, and Ole Miss are the schools that did the editing, which isn’t a particularly surprising list for the country’s second-best point guard. Given the momentum the heels have built in recruiting point guards since they have landed Coby White, Cole Anthony and Caleb Love in successive years, at least one has to be cautiously optimistic about their chances of doing the job here. However, the competition is pretty tough, so Chandler will definitely be a key player to watch for in 2021.
- On Tuesday, Roy Williams and his staff went on the recruiting path again to take a look at a new perspective for class 2021:
Add another great coach to this list: Roy Williams from North Carolina and an assistant will see Caleb Furst that evening, a source @Stockrisers said.
Tar Heels have shown interest recently. https://t.co/hDdPdEcVMz
– Jake (@jakeweingarten), January 14, 2020
Caleb Furst is a four-star power striker from Fort Wayne, IN, and currently plays for Blackhawk Christian School. At the moment, the schools involved in his recruitment process are mostly big ten schools, with current favorite states Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Purdue being tracked along with Virginia and Butler. If Williams decides to offer Furst, it could shake the Spartan’s boat, considering how many minutes UNC could give him after Garrison Brooks graduated next spring.
- Finally, Roy Williams also visited the five-star Chet Holmgren center in 2021, which led to a scholarship offer. Holmgren is the fourth best player in the country and the best available center in class 2021. The Minnesota resident is a 7 footer with a reputation for being a shooter and a ball handler, which provides a very unique perspective and benefits the Tar Heels could come when you consider that they didn’t have much of tall men of that particular nature.
Here’s what the 247Sports recruitment staff said about Holmgren:
“For a 7-foot rider, Holmgren moves remarkably well, and he has the rare ability of a man his size to influence the game with his shooting and offensive versatility,” wrote the 247Sports staff in October. “He handles the ball well, has a very good grip on the basket with both hands and is an effective long-range shooter. In keeping with his offensive performance, Holmgren affects the game despite his lack of strength, length and ability to ward off shots. Over the past two years, Holmgren has made great strides in its development and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down. “
Holmgren currently has offerings from Minnesota, Gonzaga, Purdue, Texas, Baylor, Kansas and many others. The 247Sports Crystal Ball has currently listed it as a favorite for Minnesota, but there is still a long way to go in its recruitment process. If Day’Ron Sharpe and / or Walker Kessler opt for the 2021-22 season, adding a player like Holmgren could give the heels an extremely dangerous and versatile forecourt that would pose many problems for the ACC opposition.
UNC basketball 2020 commitments
Surname
position
height
Weight
rating
National ranking
school
place
status
Day’Ron Sharpe
C
6’10
246
5 Stars
14
Montverde Academy
Winterville, NC (hometown)
Signed
Walker Kessler
C
7’0
245
5 Stars
16
Woodward Academy
Atlanta, GA
Signed
Caleb love
PG
6’3
170
5 Stars
21
Christian Brothers College
St. Louis, MO
Signed
Puff Johnson
SF
6’7
185
4 stars
46
Hillcrest Prep
Coraopolis, PA (hometown)
Signed
R.J. Davis
PG
5’11
165
4 stars
58
Archbishop Stepinac
White Plains, NY
Signed
UNC Basketball 2021 Offers
Surname
position
height
Weight
rating
National ranking
school
place
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
SF
6’8
190
5 Stars
2
Hamilton
Sussex, WI
Paolo Banchero
PF
6’9
235
5 Stars
3
O Dea
Seattle, WA
Chet Holmgren
C
7’0
190
5 Stars
4
Minnehaha Academy
Minneapolis, MN
Kennedy Chandler
PG
6’1
160
5 Stars
15
Briarcrest Christian
Memphis, TN