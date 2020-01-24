UNC is reportedly offering five-star Caleb Houstan in 2022

Roy Williams has worked hard on recruiting and now we know that he has expanded his focus to class 2022. Day’Ron Sharpe announced via Snapchat stories that his teammate and five-star power striker Caleb Houstan had received an offer from the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Houstan is a 6’8 player from Mississauga, Canada. He is currently in his sophomore year at the Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, and is the fourth best player in the country, according to ESPN. This seems to follow the pattern of Roy Williams’ more aggressive recruitment tactics, as he targeted some of the country’s best players very early in his recruitment process (Paolo Banchero would be the most recent example of this). ,

This is an exciting offer at the start of the game, and perhaps the best news is that 2022 will mark the end of a once-in-a-lifetime era. Of course, this also means that there is a chance that Houstan will choose to become a professional, but since it is so early and there is no clear plan from the NBA, anything is possible.

What do you think of the latest offer from UNC? Let us know in the comments below.