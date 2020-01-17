UNC in Pittsburgh: Three things to consider

Bless those who are still reading this instead of rightly, at least temporarily, stepping into the arms of apathy. The UNC’s injury problems have only worsened in their off-season, aside from Jeremiah Francis’ uncertain status (and concerns that the problem that kept him from playing Clemson could be a sign that his knee problems never go away ) Brandon Robinson was hit in a head-on collision with a drunk driver around midnight on Saturday, and although he hadn’t sustained any serious injuries, he appears to be in pain everywhere from whiplash and may or may not play tomorrow. We haven’t published an article about it because there were enough wormwood drops to start the season, although Al went into it here. But here we are. Here’s what to watch out for when UNC 2020 goes on tour for a rematch with Jeff Capel and Pittsburgh for the first time:

They all know by now that this already not very good UNC team has made achievable profits and narrow losses somewhat narrow losses and failures, because in the second section they always find an expansion through a combination of insufficient conditioning and negligible depth that they are simply unable to score, even if they score less than excellent goals for the rest of the game (is that too hard? it feels too hard.). My colleague Jake has spoken throughout the season: the heels have not lost 40-minute games in any game, but 4-6 minute games in which their opponents gain confidence in the defense against missing UNC shots and get enough lead That this team, unable to return from a deficit of more than one ball possession, cannot shy away.

If there ever was a time during this conference season when the status of Francis and Robinson changed, it is this game: the heels had a full week off, they see an opponent they have already played and therefore knows I know a little bit about it, and although I’m usually not a supporter of “bulletin board material” or “extra motivation”, it is something other than media creations for writing sports stories (for which I am 100%, sure) if it is not leads to new energy and motivation to be the first team in Chapel Hill to lose to Clemson, then nothing can. The stones are all lined up so the heels can avoid this lethal expansion, and if they can play for 40 minutes, they give themselves the chance to win.

In fact, UNC has guarded the three well in the last two games: Pittsburgh shot 23.8% from range and Clemson was even worse at 23.1%. But that’s probably been forgotten, given Clemson, and especially Aamir Sims, who fired and turned in the last few minutes of regulation: open looks that weren’t falling now fell, and that’s all she wrote , And that could be important: Roy Williams loves his stats, probably more than most coaches, but athletes (especially coaches) are weird and tend to fall victim to narrative and great moments, even if logic dictates otherwise (think You remember when it was) an up-to-date debate about whether Kyle Allen Cam had taken on Newton’s job? The last time Williams worried about opponents who consistently fired three-point shots was February 2018, and he implemented a sagging man-to-man fight, which he calls “21” instead of his traditional over-help “22 “. And it was somewhat successful. A three-game ACC slide and losing to a team that suddenly looks open could be enough to get him to consider such a move again. For a team that clearly doesn’t have the chemistry Roy needs, it may be a good idea to simplify some of their responsibility to provide mutual defense support.

I need a win. You’re welcome. Somehow somehow. Please, Heels, give us at least an oasis of victory in a desert where it was terrible to start in 2020.