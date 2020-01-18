UNC Football: Sam Howell draws attention as a Heisman candidate for 2020

North Carolina Tar Heel’s quarterback Sam Howell has just had one of the best first seasons in college football history and doesn’t look like he’s ready to slow down as quickly as possible.

Howell’s incredible newbie performance brought Vegas to life when Heisman’s 2020 odds were released this week after the National Championship. Fanduel published his odds for the 2020 Heisman Trophy and the Tar Heel Signal Caller came in tied for tenth, with Alabama QB Mac Jones and LSU QB Myles Brennan with a odds of 25/1.

The impressive thing about Howell’s 25/1 is that its chances of winning opened at 40/1, which means Howell spent a lot of money getting the award next year.

Howell’s 2019 season was not only one of the best at ACC, but also remarkable at a national level. He ended up in the top 15 in the list of overhauled shipyards and passers-by and finished fourth in the country after overhauled landings.

While it may seem like a long shot to many that Howell could win the Heisman, the way for him to win the prize is doable. Let’s determine the path that could lead to the first Heisman winner in North Carolina’s history.

The way to win a Heisman is to play big games at the beginning of the season that Howell has with a street game at UCF and Auburn in Atlanta. UCF has taken a step back from the national stage, but it will still be a big game for the Tar Heels to ride their momentum from the 2019 season as well as the off-season. The game against Auburn could also be important for a tar heel program that aims to win another off-conference win against an SEC opponent.

After that, he will probably need a game from which he can build some big numbers. Then follows the game of Tar Heels against James Madison in September. James Madison is an FCS powerhouse, but the Tar Heels are expected to be among the better teams in the FBS next year. Making a big profit and combining it with inflated statistics would make a big contribution to keeping Howell busy in the early season.

We don’t yet know the dates for the Tar Heels, but we mostly know that there won’t be any really great teams in the Coastal Division. This could be lucrative for Howell and the Tar Heels and give them the chance to run through the coast, but the bad thing is Howell probably doesn’t have a big game where he can have a “Heisman moment”.

But with the weapons Howell brought back, it is possible that he does not necessarily need such a moment. He could continue to accumulate large numbers throughout the season, making it impossible to ignore them.

Being a national championship candidate is not a requirement to win the award – see Lamar Jackson, whose team ended 9: 4 – but it doesn’t hurt. Howell’s argument is based on the fact that he sets up video game numbers and is not just the best player on the best team.

It may seem like a dream to have a Tar Heel quarterback in the Heisman discussion, but Howell, who’s been at Chapel Hill for at least two more years, brings him two really good awards, especially if he does his Season 2019 closes.

I am not saying that it is likely or that there is a good chance at all. But it’s on the radar, and we should all sit back and enjoy it as Tar Heel fans.