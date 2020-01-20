UNC Football: Kicker Grayson Atkins is gradually switching to UNC

Eyes may be looking for a graduate transfer elsewhere to opt for UNC, but Mack Brown was careful to keep the big picture in mind. So this apparently little news came out on Sunday:

The message fits in with the way Mack Brown does off-season: don’t calm down, get better and better. Although they have won their last three games convincingly, the fact remains that the tar heels ended in 7-6 and special teams cost them at least one win. In fact, you could easily say that the number was two when you count the block at the end of the app status game.

This is not a small addition. Atkins was an All-American at the FCA level, had a career of 55 yards, missed no kick of 40-49 yards throughout the season, and had a period from late 2018 to early 2019, where he scored 18 fields Goals in a row.

This addition of Atkins will create a real competition on the practice field for incumbent Noah Ruggles. Ruggles recovered well after missing his chance to win Virginia Tech and being downgraded in favor of Michael Kim for half. However, if he has someone on the field who can consistently step over the distance of 40 meters, this will relieve the offensive considerably. Ruggles’ longest of the season was 49 yards, but he hadn’t made more than 40 for the rest of the season. He had also blocked four kicks last season.

The Tar Heels lose one of their kickers when Michael Rubino, who did the kickoffs, finishes this spring so Atkins can slide to that point.

This step follows the addition of Jovan DeWitt, who leads the special teams and linebackers. This shows that Mack knew that special teams could be better. Brown said the coaching team will use the transfer portal to see if there is someone out there who meets the team’s needs. So it is doubtful whether this will be the last step.